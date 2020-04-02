WTI Crude oil (CL), Futures market

Thursday forecast, April 2

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 22.55, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 23.45.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 21.56, which will be followed by moving down to support level 20.80 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 20.10.

Weekly forecast, March 30 - April 3

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 20.80, which will be followed by reaching support level 17.12

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 20.80, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 22.50 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 24.40 - 25.19.

Monthly forecast, April 2020

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 26.05, which will be followed by reaching support level 17.12 or 10.65.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 26.05, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 42.36.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor