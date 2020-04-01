EURAUD shows incomplete sequence from March 19, 2020 high, favoring further downside. The internal of the decline from March 19 (1.98) high is unfolding as adouble three Elliott Wave structure. Down from 1.98 high, wave ((W)) ended at 1.802 and wave ((X)) bounce ended at 1.875 as a running Flat. Pair has resumed lower in wave ((Y)) which is unfolding as a zigzag.

Down from 1.875, wave 1 ended at 1.782, and wave 2 bounce ended at 1.857. Pair then resumed lower in wave 3 towards 1.772 and wave 4 bounce ended at 1.812. Pair then ended the last leg lower wave 5 at 1.766. The 5 waves move lower ended wave (A) of the zigzag. Wave (B) is now in progress to correct cycle from March 23 high before pair resumes lower again. Internal of wave B is unfolding as a zigzag. Up from 1.766, wave A ended at 1.808. While pullback in wave B stays above 1.766, expect pair to extend higher in wave C of (B) before the decline resumes. Potential target lower is 100% 123.6% Fibonacci extension from March 19 high which comes at 1.655 1.697 area.

EURAUD 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart