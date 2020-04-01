The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Thursday, April 2, 2020



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

The Trend Trader for Futures

For Trading On Thursday, April 2, 2020



The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2448.00 − 4.74 2542.64 2444.17 Neutral Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 20740 − 4.65 21561 20689 Neutral Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 7438.75 − 4.46 7694.33 7363.58 Neutral Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1067.60 − 6.97 1122.32 1086.50 Bearish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 181-04 + 1.15 180-15 178-13 Bullish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 139-00 + 0.21 138-28 137-31 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 99.753 + 0.67 99.315 100.281 Neutral Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6074 − 1.12 0.6132 0.6032 Neutral British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2384 − 0.58 1.2403 1.2157 Neutral Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7037 − 0.95 0.7072 0.7078 Bearish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.0957 − 0.84 1.1038 1.1005 Bearish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9353 + 0.35 0.9316 0.9216 Bullish Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0375 − 0.40 1.0434 1.0411 Bearish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - May FCK0 118.400 − 3.66 120.272 125.283 Bearish Live Cattle - Jun LCM0 87.575 − 4.89 89.217 92.750 Bearish Lean Hogs - Jun LHM0 57.325 − 4.97 59.733 67.500 Bearish GRAINS Corn - May CK0 334^6 − 1.76 339^6 345^4 Bearish Wheat - May WK0 550^2 − 3.25 565^4 565^2 Bearish Soybeans - May SK0 862^6 − 2.62 879^0 879^0 Bearish Soybean Meal - May SMK0 314.9 − 2.05 321.9 325.5 Bearish Soybean Oil - May BOK0 26.05 − 3.55 26.73 26.38 Bearish ENERGY Crude Oil - May CLK0 20.31 − 0.83 20.49 22.52 Bearish Heating Oil - May HOK0 0.9323 − 6.91 0.9952 1.0465 Bearish Natural Gas - May NGK0 1.587 − 3.23 1.652 1.680 Bearish METALS Gold - Jun GCM0 1591.4 − 0.33 1617.7 1613.8 Bearish Silver - May SIK0 13.984 − 1.22 14.182 13.935 Neutral Copper - May HGK0 2.1745 − 2.40 2.1843 2.1440 Neutral FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - May OJK0 118.85 − 1.12 119.44 115.22 Neutral Sugar - May SBK0 10.04 − 3.65 10.52 11.17 Bearish Cocoa - May CCK0 2227 − 0.98 2249 2255 Bearish Coffee - May KCK0 116.00 − 2.97 117.98 120.72 Bearish Cotton - May CTK0 48.41 − 5.32 50.11 52.29 Bearish

