Livestock Update



Commentary: LIVE CATTLE The cattle opened lower today. The close was locked limit. Look for follow through. The expanded limits after yesterdays close did not help. The talk ofdiscount to cash means little to the market. It should be remembered that it has rarely of late. The weights remain high during a difficult time. The consumer is spent after restocking. This sounds like a broken record from yesterday but the fundamental picture is tied to the reality. The issue the Live market has is the recent lack of interest in the Feeder market. This could force lower liquidation. The technical action today put LC back below the 14,21 MA. FEEDER CATTLE The feeder market is fueled today by the wholesale beef prices in retreat. The retail demand in retreat. The Oklahoma City Feeder Auction showed sales off $4-$10 this week. This could be the near term trend. The technical action in FC traded back below the 14,21 day MA. HOGS The hogs, like beef, locked limit. As mentioned yesterday the fundamentals and the technicals all are pointing lower. The demand story has turned to oversupply and the question is what is enough decline. The overall cash prices are weak . The cutout price are monthly lows. The near term trend looks to be lower. There are recent developments in China that indicate the ASF is back and of concern. This is a tough thought as some of this advanced pork production has put the producer in the position we sit today. The tech for hogs remains extended down well below the 14,21 MA. This indicates the tech does not offer any thoughts for support at present. Trade Suggestion(s)

NA today

Risk/Reward

Futures-

Options - BE WELL,

John J. Walsh

President, Walsh Trading, Inc.

800-993-5449

312-208-8836

jwalsh@walshtrading.com

www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Livestock Update

Corn Commentary

Soy Update

Livestock Update

Corn Update

About the author John Walsh, President, Walsh Trading, Inc. John began his career in the futures industry in 1986 at privately held firm, Barnes and Company. Barnes and Company was known for its presence at the Board of Trade, particularly in the agricultural sector. From Barnes, John held positions at the privately held firm, Argus and then at Continental Grain. During his time there, Continental Grain was one of the largest clearing firms in the world. Continental Grain had, and continues to maintain, extensive holdings in the cash cattle, poultry, swine, and agriculture industries. At Continental Grain, John had various responsibilities including working for the Options Group and the Risk Management Group where he serviced clients located all over the world. In 1996, John left Continental Grain to found Walsh Trading, Inc., currently a registered Independent Introducing Broker (IIB) and an NFA member with the ability to clear at multiple, futures clearing merchants at the benefit of its clients. John’s focus at Walsh Trading has been on hiring and cultivating talented individuals and building relationships throughout the industry. Walsh Trading services some of the largest companies in the world, in their respective fields, as well as individual investors with a commitment to always putting the needs of its customers first. John trades all markets, but concentrates his efforts in the agricultural sector, more specifically in the relationships revolving around the soybean crush. His trading methodology is based on fundamentals and a personally designed technical system. Contact John

Phone: 312-208-8837 or 800-993-5449

Email: jwalsh@walshtrading.com