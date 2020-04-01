I hope all of you are doing well and healthy. Today in my Inner Circle Group we used a way most people are not used to, to trade the direction of crude oil.





With all this volatility, fundamental noise and jargon, I still haven't found a better way the markets can give a better, clearer voice, other then technical charts. My great mentors words echo through my head whenever I have shunned away and attempted to ever figure out the markets any other way.







Why would a Commitment of Traders report, show you, (the public) their Ace Card?





Crude oil hit a market bottom zone of about $20 recently. Although taking a simple long position can work for larger accounts, one may want intraday opportunities. Within the smaller time frames you can even manage to find a good range between a .50 cents back and forth swing. This is what we saw today. See the two photos attached. One is the bottom of Crude bouncing off of and holding the $20 ZONE price. The other is a smaller 3 minute range today. We played these positions in our chat room with Calendar Spreads.









If trading a market like crude oil becomes too expensive for most of the retail market, including margins due to increased volatility, we can take advantageof a calendar spread, which is far more simple then it sounds.





To do it, we need the right broker with the right technology, and the right group to do it with. We also need to know which months are the ones that can expand and contract to your personally desired risk tolerance. I can help you learn more about technical and or seasonal futures and commodities spreads. There is no better time to learn and perfect this trade strategy, while most of us are bound at home, due to Coronavirus Covid-19 stay home orders.





Trade and Be Safe Out There!

Peter Karaverdian ForteTrader.net

Futures Trader

The information contained on this website is solely for educational purposes, and does not constitute investment advice. The risk of trading in securities markets can be substantial. You must review and agree to our Disclaimers and Terms and Conditions before using this site.

U.S. Government Required Disclaimer - Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Futures and options trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the futures and options markets. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This website is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures or options. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this website. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results.

CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR-OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY, SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.E RESULTS AND ALL WHICH CAN ADVERSELY AFFECT TRADING RESULTS.

RISK DISCLOSURE: