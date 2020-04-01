Corn Futures---Corn futures in the May contract is trading lower for the 4th consecutive session down another 4 cents at 3.37 a bushel as the crop report was released yesterday construed as bearish as this market technically and fundamentally speaking remains very weak.

The Planting Intentions survey depicted 96.99 MA of 2020/21 corn to be planted as that was above the average pre-report estimate and would be 7.29 MA above last years plantings. South Dakota corn intentions were largest increase yr/yr, and as a percent of last year plantings with a 1.65 million acre increase as the Ohio intentions are also up 32.1% from their prevented planting suppressed 2019.

Unleaded gasoline is hitting an all-time low today as that is also putting pressure on corn which is used as an ethanol product as nobody is driving therefor demand for these commodities is extraordinarily low. At the current time I do not have any grain recommendations as it looks to me that corn will head down to the 3.20 level as I see no reason to be a buyer as spring planting is around 2/3 weeks away as then this market will be dictated on weather conditions.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

