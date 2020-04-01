Will Cotton Prices Break The 40 Level ?



Cotton Futures---Is there any hope for cotton prices as they continue to plunge on a daily basis down another 247 points at 48.66 or 4.9% hitting an 11-year low due to the fact that all retail stores are closed therefor demand for cotton is non-existent. Fundamentally speaking the USDAs planting intentions survey showed cotton growers intend to plant 13.7 MA of 2020/21 cotton crop as that is just 35,000 acres lower than last years 13.738 as traders were expecting to see between 11.7 and 13.60 million acres so this was on the high side. Cotton prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this is one of the strongest trends to the downside and if you take a look at the daily chart the downtrend line remains intact. If you've been following my previous blogs you understand that I thought the 50 level would be broken and now I think we could trade all the way down to the November 2008 level of 36.70 in the coming weeks ahead as that's how dire this market is and if you are short stay short as I see no reason to be a buyer. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.