The information below is from, Haunted By Markets with a chapter entitled, Incredibly Bearish First Six Months of the Year I penned on May 26, 1998. What unfolded back then is eerily similar to what has unfolded in the first 4 months of this year. Judge for yourself.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Incredibly Bearish First Six Months of the Year

Though not certain, the first half of 1998 could be one of the most bearish six-month periods in history. As a matter of fact, the first six months of 1998 may have been the most bearish six months since the Crash of 1929 and in the months that followed. This is just how bearish 1998 has turned out to be.

I have made that statement several times since last October, and so far, no one has corrected me. Therefore, I will assume I am correct. The past six months (actually the past eight months) have been the most bearish for the entire Big Four; stocks, bonds, currencies, and commodities that anyone has seen in 69 years.

Take the commodity markets for example. In the final week of May, the CRB index fell to a 55-month low. Prices were pressured lower by falling grains, petroleum, livestock, and metals. The CRB is a train wreck! On February 15, the CRB index actually rose to a two-month high but has since dropped like a rock falling from a hill top. In the short period of three months, the CRB index has gone from being one of the better markets to one the board to being one of the weakest. As I said, "the CRB is a train wreck."

Many analysts blame the drop in the CRB index on the grain complex since the price of wheat, corn, beans and so forth are quite depressed. Wheat prices for instance, are at their lowest levels in five years. But a closer examination of the CRB index shows that most other commodities are also showing signs of severe weakness. The grains are not the sole reason the CRB index is collapsing. All commodity markets are collapsing.

Historically speaking, bond prices tend to move in the opposite direction from commodity prices or the CRB index. One would assume therefore, that bond prices are moving sharply higher since the CRB recently hit a 55-month low. But that assumption would be incorrect. Bond prices at best have been moving in a sideways fashion since January.

On January 12, September bonds futures rose to 123.00 but on the last day of April, were resting on a six-month low when the market dipped to 118.06. During May, however, as commodity prices continued to collapse, bond prices managed to rise to a one month high. But by and large, bond prices have not done well this year despite the weakness in commodity prices as indicated by the CRB index. In other words, commodities have been weak but so have bond prices. Go figure that one out!

During the final week of May, the Dow fell to a one-month low as the downward momentum for commodity prices and fears of deflation accelerated. The Dow Jones finally seemed to notice that not all is good with world! If nothing on the board is "any good" why should equities be any different? Here then was the scenario that investors, producers and traders were staring at late in May: commodity prices were collapsing as measured by the CRB index, bond prices were perilously close to a six-month low and the equity markets as measured by the Dow Jones fell to a one month low. That is an ugly scenario!

With three pillars of the Big Four; stocks, bonds, and commodities in trouble one could only hope that the final pillar, the currencies, would be doing much better. But those hopes were dashed in the final week of May, when the Japanese yen fell to a 7 year low compared to the U.S. dollar. And the Canadian dollar, not to be outdone by the yen, dropped to within 55 ticks of a 160-year low. Yes, that is years, not months.

I have never seen a period of time over the past 20 years when long positions everywhere have done so poorly. All in all, long positions just about anywhere are losing positions. Or, as they say, "if you are long you are wrong." Allow me the freedom to repeat something. I have never seen a period when long positions everywhere are done so poorly. The chant, "if you are long, you are wrong" was tailor made for 1998. At least for the first half of the year anyway.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The time is 9:55 a.m. Chicago







