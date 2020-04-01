The broad stock market has been in a rebound mode last week (March 25 March 31). On Monday, March 23 it sold off to the new medium-term low of 2,191.86. It was a stunning 35.4% below February 19 record high of 3,393.52. The corona virus and economic slowdown fears have erased more than a third of the broad stock market value! Then we saw huge come-back rally, as the S&P 500 index got back to local highs above 2,600 mark. Is this a new uptrend or just upward correction before another leg down? We will certainly see more short-term volatility.

The S&P 500 index has gained 5.16% since last Wednesdays open. In the same period of time our five long and five short stock picks have lost 2.10%. So our stock picks were relatively weaker than the broad stock market. Long stock picks have outperformed short stock picks, as theyve gained 3.53%. Short stock picks have resulted in a loss of 7.73%. However, the overall results remain relatively better than the S&P 500 index over last weeks.

If stocks were in a prolonged downtrend, being able to profit anyway, would be extremely valuable. Of course, its not the point of our Stock Pick Updates to forecast where the general stock market is likely to move, but rather to provide you with stocks that are likely to generate profits regardless of what the S&P does.

This means that our overall stock-picking performance can be summarized on the chart below. The assumptions are: starting with $100k, no leverage used. The data before Dec 24, 2019 comes from our internal tests and data after that can be verified by individual Stock Pick Updates posted on our website.





Below we include statistics and the details of our three recent updates:

Mar 31, 2020

Long Picks (Mar 25 open - Mar 31 close % change): INTC (+3.13%), STZ (+14.92%), PFE (+10.64%), SLB (-10.01%), WFC (-1.03%)

Short Picks (Mar 25 open - Mar 31 close % change): WMB (+8.10%), PGR (+7.03%), EQIX (+16.57%), ADBE (+3.32%), CHD (+3.60%)



Average long result: +3.53%, average short result: -7.73%

Total profit (average): -2.10%

(Mar 25 open - Mar 31 close % change): INTC (+3.13%), STZ (+14.92%), PFE (+10.64%), SLB (-10.01%), WFC (-1.03%) (Mar 25 open - Mar 31 close % change): WMB (+8.10%), PGR (+7.03%), EQIX (+16.57%), ADBE (+3.32%), CHD (+3.60%) Average long result: +3.53%, average short result: -7.73% Total profit (average): -2.10% Mar 24, 2020

Long Picks (Mar 18 open - Mar 24 close % change): LW (+9.21%), BDX (-15.16%), PEG (+0.30%), SLB (+10.00%), AXP (+5.04%)

Short Picks (Mar 18 open - Mar 24 close % change): COG (-12.05%), PGR (-5.79%), ITW (-7.68%), HSY (-7.78%), REGN (-9.33%)



Average long result: -0.38%, average short result: +8.53%

Total profit (average): +4.07%

(Mar 18 open - Mar 24 close % change): LW (+9.21%), BDX (-15.16%), PEG (+0.30%), SLB (+10.00%), AXP (+5.04%) (Mar 18 open - Mar 24 close % change): COG (-12.05%), PGR (-5.79%), ITW (-7.68%), HSY (-7.78%), REGN (-9.33%) Average long result: -0.38%, average short result: +8.53% Total profit (average): +4.07% Mar 17, 2020

Long Picks (Mar 11 open - Mar 17 close % change): ADM (-1.26%), AES (-21.68%), SPG (-45.84%), PSX (-23.54%), BAC (+3.77%)

Short Picks (Mar 11 open - Mar 17 close % change): COG (+14.72%), CME (-17.57%), NOC (-1.88%), CLX (+14.35%), WEC (+2.48%)



Average long result: -17.71%, average short result: -2.42%

Total profit (average): -10.07%

Let's check which stocks could magnify S&P's gains in case it rallies, and which stocks would be likely to decline the most if S&P plunges. Here are our stock picks for the Wednesday, April 1 - Tuesday, April 7 period.

We will assume the following: the stocks will be bought or sold short on the opening of today's trading session (April 1) and sold or bought back on the closing of the next Tuesday's trading session (April 7).

We will provide stock trading ideas based on our in-depth technical and fundamental analysis, but since the main point of this publication is to provide the top 5 long and top 5 short candidates (our opinion, not an investment advice) for this week, we will focus solely on the technicals. The latter are simply more useful in case of short-term trades.

First, we will take a look at the recent performance by sector. It may show us which sector is likely to perform best in the near future and which sector is likely to lag. Then, we will select our buy and sell stock picks.

There are eleven stock market sectors: Energy, Materials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care, Financials, Technology, Communications Services, Utilities and Real Estate. They are further divided into industries, but we will just stick with these main sectors of the stock market.

We will analyze them and their relative performance by looking at the Select Sector SPDR ETF's.

The stock market sector analysis is available to our subscribers only.

Based on the above, we decided to choose our stock picks for the next week. We will choose our top 3 long and top 3 short candidates using trend-following approach, and top 2 long and top 2 short candidates using contrarian approach:

Trend-following approach:

buys: 1 x Health Care, 1 x Consumer Staples, 1 x Technology

sells: 1 x Energy, 1 x Financials, 1 x Industrials

Contrarian approach (betting against the recent trend):

buys: 1 x Energy, 1 x Financials

sells: 1 x Health Care, 1 x Consumer Staples

Trend-following approach

Top 3 Buy Candidates

PFE Pfizer, Inc. - Health Care





Breakout above downward trend line

Resistance level of $32-36 (upside profit target level)

RSI Indicator confirming uptrend

KR Kroger Co. - Consumer Staples





Price bounces off medium-term upward trend line

The resistance level at $33.5-36.0 (upside profit target level)

ANSS ANSYS, Inc. - Technology





Breakout above month-long downward trend line

The resistance level of $260-265

Positive divergence between the price and RSI indicator