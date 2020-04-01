STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are lower despite news that the Automated Data Processing employment national employment report showed a decline of 27,000. The estimate was for down 180,000. The national employment report from ADP is computed from ADP records that represent approximately 400,000 U.S. business clients and approximately 23 million U.S. employees working in private industrial sectors.

The 8:45 central time March Final Manufacturing PMI is expected to be 49.2.

There are three 9:00 central time reports. The March Institute for Supply Management manufacturing Index is anticipated to be 50.1 and the March Institute for Supply Management manufacturing prices index is estimated to be 45.9. February construction spending is predicted to be up 1.8%.

In the first three weeks or more of March, stock index futures tended to underperform the news and steadily declined on bearish news and on bullish news. However, in the last weeks stock index futures tended to over perform the news on the upside. If that pattern holds, there could be at least a partial recovery in prices later today.

CURRENCY FUTURES

Safe-haven flows resumed. There is flight to quality buying in the greenback in light of lower stock index futures. Also, there was some support on news that the Federal Reserve took new steps to alleviate the stress in currency markets. Yesterday, the Fed said it would launch a temporary lending facility that would allow foreign central banks to convert their holdings of Treasury securities into U.S. dollars.

The euro currency is lower on news that the manufacturing economy contracted sharply in March. The final euro zone manufacturing PMI was 44.5 in March compared to 49.2 in February.

Flight to quality buying is coming into the safe-haven Japanese yen even though sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers deteriorated to the lowest level in seven years. The main index measuring large manufacturers' sentiment fell to minus 8 in March, compared to zero in the previous December survey, according to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan report.

The British pound is lower after a report showed U.K. manufacturing output and new orders fell at quickest rates since mid-2012.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Safe-haven flows resumed mostly supporting the long end of the curve.

In recent weeks the front end of the yield curve has become less inverted and is flattish now, which is an encouraging sign for the possibility of at least some economic recovery late this year and into 2021.

If I am correct that stock index futures will be able to at least partially recover later today from the current lower prices, the interest rate market futures will likely come under downside pressure.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

June 20 S&P 500

Support 2460.00 Resistance 2566.00

June 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 98.900 Resistance 99.880

June 20 Euro Currency

Support 1.09400 Resistance 1.10750

June 20 Japanese Yen

Support .92850 Resistance .93600

June 20 Canadian Dollar

Support .70050 Resistance .71220

June 20 Australian Dollar

Support .6035 Resistance .6165

June 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 179^20 Resistance 182^6

June 20 Gold

Support 1574.0 Resistance 1615.0

May 20 Crude Oil

Support 19.85 Resistance 21.00

May 20 Copper

Support 2.1500 Resistance 2.2250





