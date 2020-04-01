Hello traders,

Three waves of decline on DAX and S&P500 suggest a corrective movement within the uptrend. It's similar with Dow Jones, where we also see a three-wave A-B-C pullback right into an important 21200/20600 support area, but we need a significant bounce to confirm a completed correction and a bullish turn back to the highs.

If you want more Elliott Wave analysis during this volatile times, make sure to check our services at https://ew-forecast.com/

Trade Well,

The EW-Forecast team

DJI 1h