Below is a daily US dollar continuation chart showing planetary angle lines. I used a price per degree of .0426. Uranus is support at 93.590. The bottom Neptune crosses at 91.425. The bottom Saturn crosses at 89.260. The upper Jupiter crosses at 104.085 and was target.

Below is a daily US dollar continuation chart showing 360 calendar day time & price cycle. I used a price per day ratio of .0316. Measuring 360 calendar days from the 6/25/19 low of 94.735 at a ratio of .0316 per day, US dollar has a time and price meet due 6/19/20 with a target price of 106.110. Support is at the division point in price of 97.580 and resistance is at the midpoint in price of 100.425. The first division point before expriation is on 5/5/20.

The following link is to a short video of US dollar charts. There are two Gann style charts. The first is a planetary chart showing planetary angle lines. The second chart is a time and price chart showing the cycle of 360 calendar days.

http://www.naas.com/sample-newsletter/sample-market-video

For a free trial of our material please click this linkhttp://www.naas.com/subscribeor email Dave at daveg@sio.midco.net

This information is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation or an offer to buy the commodities herein named. The factual information of this report has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to the accuracy, and is not to be construed as representation by North American Agricultural Services. The risk of loss is great in commodities trading and is not suitable for all investors. The following trades are hypothetical. Past results are not a guaranty of future results.