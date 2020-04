Hello traders,

EURGBP remains in a technical downtrend, because of lower lows and lower swing highs, but structure looks to be in three waves. Ideally, wave C is nearing a completion so be aware of a turn. This can be nice for longs once we have an impulse out of the corrective channel and above 0.9070 swing level.

If you want more Elliott Wave analysis during this volatile times, make sure to check our services at https://ew-forecast.com/

Trade Well,

The EW-Forecast team

EURGBP 1h