Another setback Tuesday (as also seen Monday) but now below 1.0981 and to probe at 1.0926 support, but to then rebound from just below here off of 1.0924, to hang ontopositive forces from the strong, latter March rally abovekey 1.1045 (for an intermediate-term shift from bearish to neutral), tokeep the risk higher into Wednesday. We see an upside bias for 1.1055; a break above aims for 1.1083 and 1.1147, maybe towards 1.1189. But below1.0995targets 1.0924, which we would look to try to hold. Below targets1.0890and 1.0839. Intermediate-term outlook The late March rally through1.1045 switched theintermediate-term bull trend to neutral; range seen as 1.1237 to 1.0782 . Upside risks:Above 1.1237 setsan intermediate-term bull trendfor 1.1367 and1.1496. Downside risks:Below 1.0782 sets an intermediate-term bear trendfor 1.06331.0500, 1.0340, maybe 1.0000. See further reports on FX and indiceshere



