WTI Crude (CL) is trying to firm going into today's European morning, with a rising likelihood of short covering ahead of (and in the day following) the weekly inventory figures at 1030am EST. Significantly, CL is stabilizing following a roughly 3 month rout to near the 2001 low (just below 18 on the front month contract). A daily close above descending wedge resistance (on the 4hr, daily and weekly chart) in the day or so following today's inventory data will likely trigger a multi-day to multi-week rally. Bears should not rule out a short squeeze to the psychologically key 25 whole figure level in the next week or so. Given my ongoing longer term bearishness for risk on markets, any bounce beginning today should be viewed as a Dead Cat for now. Bulls are advised to prepare for a lower probability break post-inventory towards the 2001 low for the balance of this week. Except for the weekly MACD which still slopes down, the weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD bottomish. I am looking to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart) and am targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

WTI Crude (CL) Weekly/Daily/4hr

