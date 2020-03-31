Livestock Update



Commentary: LIVE The meat market has a lot to consider at present, as all markets do. The Covid has taken its toll on demand and is a consideration. The cattle weights remain high and this is an issue. The March demand story that had consumers buying to stock the freezer to get through a couple weeks has turned into a consumer that is stocked up. The govt now has extended the lock down which potentially pushes demand out. The April market needs to show demand. The slaughter for the week was 120 t, compared to 116 t last week, and 115 t last year. The trend is not helping. Dressed weights 832 compare to 805 a year ago, overall production is approx 11% higher than a year ago. These will be difficult facts to overcome. To be considered is the fact the market has fallen considerably. In addition, the tech action showed a move on the board basis April on 3/25 to 110. This was a 14 day high. Currently the live board sits at the 14,21 day MA approx 102. This could potentially be setting up a sideways trade waiting for friendly news. In addition, the futures remain a discount to cash.Expect a choppy trade. HOGS The hogs have fallen considerably since the beginning of the year. The closing of restaurants, especially for the next 30 days has the market spooked. The real concern of pork backing up in the country is felt in the price. This is a situation that may take some time to sort through. The difficult aspect is that the meat market in general, but certainly pork, was expanding due to thoughts that China would be a major importer. There pork issues expanded hope, only to fall short. At present the slaughter is 491 t wk, this compares to 471 t year ago. The trend here, as in the beef market, unfortunately is moving in the wrong direction. Looking at the technicals offers little optimism. The market has fallen quickly below the 14,21, MA. The nearby would need a close at present at 59.84 to reach the 14 MA.The current fundamentals will impact future production. This is what will need to happen to clear some of the overproduction. We are not there yet in my opinion although this market will get volatile. Exercise caution. Move away from betting on the come, lock in profit immediately if it presents itself. Trade Suggestion(s)

NA today

Risk/Reward

Futures-

Options - BE WELL,

John J. Walsh

President, Walsh Trading, Inc.

800-993-5449

312-208-8836

jwalsh@walshtrading.com

www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Livestock Update

Corn Update

Soy Update

Soy Commentary

Corn Commentary

About the author John Walsh, President, Walsh Trading, Inc. John began his career in the futures industry in 1986 at privately held firm, Barnes and Company. Barnes and Company was known for its presence at the Board of Trade, particularly in the agricultural sector. From Barnes, John held positions at the privately held firm, Argus and then at Continental Grain. During his time there, Continental Grain was one of the largest clearing firms in the world. Continental Grain had, and continues to maintain, extensive holdings in the cash cattle, poultry, swine, and agriculture industries. At Continental Grain, John had various responsibilities including working for the Options Group and the Risk Management Group where he serviced clients located all over the world. In 1996, John left Continental Grain to found Walsh Trading, Inc., currently a registered Independent Introducing Broker (IIB) and an NFA member with the ability to clear at multiple, futures clearing merchants at the benefit of its clients. John’s focus at Walsh Trading has been on hiring and cultivating talented individuals and building relationships throughout the industry. Walsh Trading services some of the largest companies in the world, in their respective fields, as well as individual investors with a commitment to always putting the needs of its customers first. John trades all markets, but concentrates his efforts in the agricultural sector, more specifically in the relationships revolving around the soybean crush. His trading methodology is based on fundamentals and a personally designed technical system. Contact John

Phone: 312-208-8837 or 800-993-5449

Email: jwalsh@walshtrading.com