Ideas To Navigate the Futures Market, Crude Oil Chart & Trading Levels 4.01.2020
Tuesday, March 31, 2020

by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.

Some personal ideas/opinions to help you navigate the markets we are in:
*While I have no idea were the market is going from day to day, minute to minute, week to week etc. I do know that in the past, some of the sharpest and largest rallies were short covering after a large sell off. More often than not market sell offs and volatility like we are seeing do not end up as V type of action but more like U or W when it is all said and done.
*Expect the unexpected...
* Widen the bands, use Bollinger bands as possible visual
* Use higher time frame. 15 MIN and above to try and filter out the noise.
*Be extra picky = no trade is better than a bad trade
*Choose entry points wisely. Look at longer time frame support and resistance for entry. Take the approach of entering at points where you normally would have placed protective stops. Example, trader x looking to go long the mini SP at 2535.00 with a stop at 2519.00, instead "stretch the price bands" due to volatility and place an entry order to buy at 2519.75 and place a stop a few points below in this hypothetical example ( consider current volatility along with support and resistance levels).
* Have an idea of what you are looking to do, keep in mind possible risk and have a game plan. Now more than ever, plan your trade and than trade your plan!
* Think money management, hedging risk while you are still trying to figure out how to profit.
* Know what is going on, reports, current margins, current limits and more.
*Trade smaller. The bands are much larger. Watch the VIX.
* Learn to reduce trading size. Perhaps trade smaller contracts like the micros.
* Understand that loses are part of trading and this is definitely not a good time to "fight the markets".
* Focus more on risk management and ways to protect certain positions as needed. Spreads? Options?
* Survive to trade another day.
* NO TRADE IS BETTER THAN A BAD TRADE
* DO NOT assume anything...if you are not sure,contact usand we will try our best to assist with the combined, vast experience we have here as a team.
* Wash hands, try not to touch your face!!! take this seriously and do your best to stay healthy....
Our brokers here at Cannon will be happy to chat about the markets, futures, options, futures spreads and much more! Feel free tocontact usat any time.
Futures Trading Levels

4-01-2019


Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.



About the author

Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.

His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.

Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.

Take a step in the right direction and contact me today, Toll-Free: 800-454-9572 or direct: +310-859-9572. You may also directly e-mail me, Send mail.

_____________________________________________________________ 

Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading. 
The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

