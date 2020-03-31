Last time corn acreage was this high...



LISTEN why here->http://www.heartlandinvest.com/index.cfm?show=10&mid=45 Plantings in Mil Acre: Corn 96.99 vs 94.32 estimate Bean 83.51 vs 84.86 estimate Wheat 44.70 vs 44.92 estimate Spring Wheat 12.60 vs 12.63 estimate March 1 Stocks in Mil: Corn 7,953 vs 8,125 estimate Bean 2,250 vs 2,241 estimate Wheat 1,410 vs 1,432 estimate Negative corn / friendly beans and wheat Trade will expect corn acreage to come down and soybean acres to go up due to the current conditions Click here to sign up and see my entire newsletter every day plus more videos, speculative trade and hedging alerts for free for 2 weeks. ***Links may not work when viewing this article on barchart.com. Please copy and paste this link below into your web browser to access the free trial sign up portal.*** https://ppweb.thrivecart.com/heartland-advantage-package-no-cc/

