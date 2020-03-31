Grain Stock Report 3/31/2020



Released March 31, 2020, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Corn Stocks Down 8 Percent from March 2019 Soybean Stocks Down 17 Percent All Wheat Stocks Down 11 Percent Corn stocks in all positions on March 1, 2020 totaled 7.95 billion bushels, down 8 percent from March 1, 2019. Of the total stocks, 4.45 billion bushels were stored on farms, down 13 percent from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 3.50 billion bushels, are up slightly from a year ago. The December 2019 - February 2020 indicated disappearance is 3.45 billion bushels, compared with 3.32 billion bushels during the same period last year. Soybeans stored in all positions on March 1, 2020 totaled 2.25 billion bushels, down 17 percent from March 1, 2019. Soybean stocks stored on farms are estimated at 1.01 billion bushels, down 20 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 1.24 billion bushels, are down 15 percent from last March. Indicated disappearance for the December 2019 - February 2020 quarter totaled 1.00 billion bushels, down 1 percent from the same period a year earlier. All wheat stored in all positions on March 1, 2020 totaled 1.41 billion bushels, down 11 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks are estimated at 339 million bushels, down 8 percent from last March. Off-farm stocks, at 1.07 billion bushels, are down 12 percent from a year ago. The December 2019 - February 2020 indicated disappearance is 428 million bushels, 3 percent above the same period a year earlier. Durum wheat stocks in all positions on March 1, 2020 totaled 51.5 million bushels, down 31 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 23.5 million bushels, are down 42 percent from March 1, 2019. Off-farm stocks totaled 28.0 million bushels, down 17 percent from a year ago. The December 2019 - February 2020 indicated disappearance of 12.9 million bushels is 41 percent above the same period a year earlier. Barley stocks in all positions on March 1, 2020 totaled 115 million bushels, down 5 percent from March 1, 2019. On-farm stocks are estimated at 51.6 million bushels, 12 percent above a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 63.7 million bushels, are 15 percent below March 2019. The December 2019 - February 2020 indicated disappearance totaled 42.1 million bushels, 35 percent above the same period a year earlier. Oats stored in all positions on March 1, 2020 totaled 47.1 million bushels, 6 percent below the stocks on March 1, 2019. Of the total stocks on hand, 17.0 million bushels were stored on farms, down 6 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks totaled 30.2 million bushels, down 6 percent from the previous year. Indicated disappearance during December 2019 - February 2020 totaled 6.76 million bushels, 60 percent below the same period a year ago. Grain sorghum stored in all positions on March 1, 2020 totaled 166 million bushels, down 14 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 17.2 million bushels, are down 31 percent from last March. Off-farm stocks, at 149 million bushels, are down 11 percent from a year earlier. The December 2019 - February 2020 indicated disappearance from all positions is 84.5 million bushels, 28 percent above the same period last year. Sunflower stocks in all positions on March 1, 2020 totaled 768 million pounds, 8 percent below March 1, 2019. All stocks stored on farms totaled 323 million pounds and off-farm stocks totaled 444 million pounds. Stocks of oil type sunflower seed are 643 million pounds; of this total, 273 million pounds are on-farm stocks and 370 million pounds are off-farm stocks. Non-oil sunflower stocks totaled 125 million pounds, with 50.4 million pounds stored on the farm and 74.6 million pounds stored off the farm. Want to know what I think for tomorrow and going forward? Subscribe!

