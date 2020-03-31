ANALYSIS
USDCAD
So apparently portfolio managers still needed to buy dollars overnight for month-end and quarter-end rebalancing purposes. This the only explanation we can gather from market chatter this morning to explain todays relentless bid. The 3-month EURUSD cross currency swap basis swap is trading at +34.5bp, which is now showing a glut of USD balance sheet capacityso its hard to argue the USD strength is coming from perceived dollar funding stress. Chinas Manufacturing PMI for March massively beat expectations overnight (52.0 vs 45.0); and May oil prices are jumping 8% higher after Trump and Putin agreed during a phone call to have their top energy officials discuss stabilizing energy marketsso its hard to argue that were seeing a risk-off USD bid here. June gold futures showed an unexplainable drop during the 5amET hourperhaps someones expressing their USD view more pronouncedly this morning by leaning on the much more illiquid gold market?
Its all a little hard to explain, but this incessant bid for dollars is ruining our 1.3900-1.4200 range thesis for USDCAD to start the month of April. Were prepared to abandon this view should the market close NY trade today above the 1.4170-90s. The next major chart resistance zone is the 1.4280-1.4320s. Canada reported +0.1% MoM GDP growth for January, which was in-line with consensus.
USDCAD DAILY
USDCAD HOURLY
MAY CRUDE OIL DAILY
EURUSD
Euro/dollar slumped another 1% lower overnight, and this comes after yesterdays 1% fallall this on continued talk of portfolio manager demand for dollars heading into month and quarter end. Todays 2blnEUR+ of EURUSD option expiries between the 1.1000 and 1.1035 strikes appear to be a complete non-factor (which is a bit unexpected in our opinion). Trend-line chart support in the 1.0920s are containing the markets losses for now, and were starting to get a much more neutral technical outlook on the daily charts heading into April.
EURUSD DAILY
EURUSD HOURLY
JUNE GOLD DAILY
GBPUSD
Sterling is holding up much better vis a vis the euro this morning as traders defend Fridays resistance level (now turned support) in the 1.2290s. Some chatter is making the rounds that the UK will be forced to ask the EU to delay the post-Brexit transition period by a year or two, because trade talks have apparently ground to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic. One could argue this is GBP bullish and perhaps explains a large part of EURGBPs decline since the broad USD funding issues began to abate over a week ago.
GBPUSD DAILY
GBPUSD HOURLY
EURGBP DAILY
AUDUSD
The Australian dollar is showing concerning signs of technical weakness today. While some Tokyo-fix related demand for dollars saw a mini-flash crash in AUDUSD during Asian trade last night, it was really early Londons 4thfailed upside breakout attempt above the 0.6190s that sowed the seeds for this mornings bearish reversal lower in our opinion. We think a NY close today below the 0.6110s would confirm the negative price pattern, but we think we also have to be prepared for a more neutral close should the markets give up their month-end USD bid after the London fix.
AUDUSD DAILY
AUDUSD HOURLY
USDCNH DAILY
USDJPY
Chatter from Japanese banks today suggested that Japanese names were also short of USD going into todays Tokyo fixwhich was not only month-end and quarter-end, but also fiscal-year-end in Japan. We still find it fascinating that large real-money market participants a) leave everything to the last minute like this and b) show their hands to the market by executing at the well-known fixing times. Have they heard of trading algorithms to more discretely execute their flows?
These month/quarter/year-end flows allegedly gave USDJPY its bid in the overnight session, but wed note once again how the market is struggling with the 108 handle. Chart resistance in the 108.60s is now clearly capping prices and we think this could give the bears some momentum heading into some 10amET option expiries at 108.20.
USDJPY DAILY
USDJPY HOURLY
US 10YR YIELD DAILY
Charts: Reuters Eikon
Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan?Contact usor call EBC's trading desk directly at1-888-729-9716.
Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit:www.ebcfx.com.