STOCK INDEX FUTURES
There are reports that some congressional lawmakers are already pushing for more fiscal stimulus just a few days after passing a $2 trillion economic relief package.
The March 8:45 Chicago PMI is expected to be 40.
The 9:00 March consumer confidence index is anticipated to be 110.
Expect stock index futures to at least partially recover today.
CURRENCY FUTURES
The U.S. dollar is on track for its biggest quarterly advance since 2016.
There appears to be some flight to quality buying in the greenback in light of lower stock index futures.
The euro zone March CPI estimate was +0.7% compared to 1.2% in February.
German jobless claims rose less than expected in March, although the figures only covers up to March 12. Jobless claims increased 1,000 in March after falling by a revised 8,000 in February, according to the Federal Employment Agency. The preliminary reading for February showed a decline of 10,000. Economists had forecast an increase of 35,000 in March.
Inflation in the euro zone in March as measured by the provisional core CPI reading was 1.0%, which was below expectations of 1.1% and the prior months 1.2%.
There are reports that Japan in planning record stimulus.
Also, there are reports that Italy is planning a second stimulus package.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
The yield on the 10 year note is on track for its largest decline since 2011 and Treasuries overall are on track for their best quarter since 2008.
In recent weeks the front end of the yield curve has become less inverted and is flattish now, which is an encouraging sign for the possibility of at least some economic recovery late this year and into 2021.
If I am correct that stock index futures will be able to at least partially recover from the current lower prices, the interest rate market futures will likely come under downside pressure.
SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
June 20S&P 500
Support 2570.00 Resistance 2645.00
June 20U.S. Dollar Index
Support 99.050 Resistance 100.150
June 20Euro Currency
Support 1.08610 Resistance 1.09680
June 20Japanese Yen
Support .92200 Resistance .93200
June 20Canadian Dollar
Support .70000 Resistance .70830
June 20Australian Dollar
Support .6070 Resistance .6222
June 20Thirty Year Treasury Bonds
Support 178^20 Resistance 180^14
June 20Gold
Support 1603.0 Resistance 1650.0
May 20Crude Oil
Support 20.15 Resistance 21.95
May 20Copper
Support 2.1650 Resistance 2.2100
