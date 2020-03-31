STOCK INDEX FUTURES

There are reports that some congressional lawmakers are already pushing for more fiscal stimulus just a few days after passing a $2 trillion economic relief package.

The March 8:45 Chicago PMI is expected to be 40.

The 9:00 March consumer confidence index is anticipated to be 110.

Expect stock index futures to at least partially recover today.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is on track for its biggest quarterly advance since 2016.

There appears to be some flight to quality buying in the greenback in light of lower stock index futures.

The euro zone March CPI estimate was +0.7% compared to 1.2% in February.

German jobless claims rose less than expected in March, although the figures only covers up to March 12. Jobless claims increased 1,000 in March after falling by a revised 8,000 in February, according to the Federal Employment Agency. The preliminary reading for February showed a decline of 10,000. Economists had forecast an increase of 35,000 in March.

Inflation in the euro zone in March as measured by the provisional core CPI reading was 1.0%, which was below expectations of 1.1% and the prior months 1.2%.

There are reports that Japan in planning record stimulus.

Also, there are reports that Italy is planning a second stimulus package.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

The yield on the 10 year note is on track for its largest decline since 2011 and Treasuries overall are on track for their best quarter since 2008.

In recent weeks the front end of the yield curve has become less inverted and is flattish now, which is an encouraging sign for the possibility of at least some economic recovery late this year and into 2021.

If I am correct that stock index futures will be able to at least partially recover from the current lower prices, the interest rate market futures will likely come under downside pressure.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE





June 20 S&P 500

Support 2570.00 Resistance 2645.00

June 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 99.050 Resistance 100.150

June 20 Euro Currency

Support 1.08610 Resistance 1.09680

June 20 Japanese Yen

Support .92200 Resistance .93200

June 20 Canadian Dollar

Support .70000 Resistance .70830

June 20 Australian Dollar

Support .6070 Resistance .6222

June 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 178^20 Resistance 180^14

June 20 Gold

Support 1603.0 Resistance 1650.0

May 20 Crude Oil

Support 20.15 Resistance 21.95

May 20 Copper

Support 2.1650 Resistance 2.2100

