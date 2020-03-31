B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 5.4% in February, 4.6% in January and is up 10% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts Sign up today!! At Blue Line Futture to get 1 or all 6 of our daily futures and commodities reports.

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2611.25, up 87.25 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks surged higher yesterday and into todays quarter-end. A largely accepted catalyst for the strength that began last week was quarterly rebalancing. Pension funds are the largest elephant in the room. With the traditional 60/40 (stocks/bonds) split now more or less 50/50 after the selloff, it means more than $20 trillion and as much as $50 trillion under management has already sold bonds and bought stocks or will need to in the coming weeks. The other largely accepted catalyst is monetary and fiscal stimulus. We discussed here yesterday the massive liquidity injected by governments and central banks around the world. Less than a week after passing a $2.2 trillion fiscal package, its third measure in battling the virus outbreak and total economic destruction, Washington is already spitballing a fourth. Early estimates point to a bill totaling another $600 billion as the widespread lockdown expected to last through April will now weigh further on the economy. Goldman Sachs revised lower its Q2 GDP estimates from -24% to -34%. They also raised their Unemployment forecast from 9% to 15% by midyear. Nonfarm Payroll for March is due Friday. Although it will elude to early deterioration, we may have to wait anther month for more accurate figures pointing properly to destruction. Chinese Manufacturing PMI for March was released last night and came in much better than expected at 52.0. A large increase from Februarys 35.7 merely exudes that conditions improved from such a plunge. Yesterday, we even pointed to this months read potentially bouncing back although the global impact lingering. Aprils read will be pivotal. Still, all data must be taken with a grain of salt due to the timing of shutdowns and how components within the datapoint could act differently to rapidly deteriorating conditions such as supply chains. From the U.S, we look to the Case Shiller Home Price Index at 8:00 am CT followed by Chicago PMI at 8:45 am CT and CB Consumer Confidence at 9:00 am CT. The Federal Reserve just announced a lending facility for foreign central banks to begin April 6th and last for six months. Details are trickling out.

Technicals: Price action in the S&P although firm, has certainly struggled at major three-star resistance at 2641.50. This is the closely watched .382 retracement from the recent lows back to the record high. The NQ has strong resistance between 7800 and 8000 that was adjusted in our levels below to align yesterdays settlement and high of 7854.75-7884 to be our first layer of major three-star resistance, a pocket in which price action has struggled mightily intraday. The Pivots are our momentum indicator this morning for each and continued price action below here would encourage a consolidation back down to support levels also displayed below. Given the massive damage through the month of March, we do not have major three-star support again until

Crude Oil (May) Yesterdays close: Settled at 20.09, down 1.42 Fundamentals: Crude Oil managed to not settle below the psychological $20 mark despite a final hour plunge to a low of 19.27. The near-term rejection brought a small tailwind aided by the broader risk-recovery and vague reports around that time President Trump and President Putin want to stabilize the energy market. The tape then got a jumpstart from Chinese Manufacturing data last night, gaining about 5% in the hour following the release. The 52.0 read although vaguer than Trump and Putins ambitions due to distorted macro conditions and supply chain developments only signals that conditions in March improved from the dismal read of 35.7 in February. All in all, traders must continue to keep a pulse on broader sentiment, something that the energy complex was fighting against for the first half of yesterday and furthermore any developments from OPEC as their production pact expires tomorrow.

Technicals: Price action has retreated from the session spike highs that bring first key resistance at 21.75-21.89. There is now a ling in the sand there and a move out above today could easily bring a tailwind to 23.36-23.88. Our momentum indicator aligns with the previous low settlement as our Pivot and while above there the bulls hold a small edge on the session, however, a move back through here will

Gold (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1643.2, down 10.9 Fundamentals: Gold is taking it on the chin a bit this morning and we are certainly not surprised as we noted we have been cautiously waiting for a test to 1600 as a buying opportunity. Near-term U.S Dollar strength and Treasury weakness to start the week has acted as a headwind coupled with the April to June roll. Although we advise the economic calendar must be taken with a grain of salt, this is a pivotal week; March Consumer Confidence is due at 9:00 am CT, ISM Manufacturing is released tomorrow and on Friday we look to Nonfarm Payroll and ISM Non-Manufacturing. One thing we always watch but rarely discuss here is the Gold Volatility Index (GVZ) which has lost 30% from its peak last week. This eludes to cheaper option premium and opens the door for a more opportune time to take calculated bets on Gold.

Technicals: Yesterdays settlement aligns with our momentum indicator this morning as our Pivot at 1638-1643; the tape is vulnerable below here. Now, the bulls must respond at major three-star support at

