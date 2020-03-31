Crazy. The Energy Report 03/31/2020



I remember when, I remember, I remember when I lost my mind. There was something so pleasant about that place. Even your emotions had an echo. In so much space: And when you’re out there Without care, Yeah, I was out of touch, But it wasn’t because I didn’t know enough, I just knew too much. Does that make me crazy? Does that make me crazy? Does that make me crazy? Possibly: probably. Is it crazy if you are a major oil producer to create a situation where the price of your product would have the worst quarter in history? A time where oil demand destruction is at the highest level in the history of the globe. The answer is yes! President Trump told Fox and Friends on the Fox News Channel that both Russia and Saudi Arabia “both went crazy” in their oil-price war and that “I never thought I’d be saying that maybe we have to have an oil (price) increase, because we do.” “The price is so low now they’re fighting like crazy over, over distribution and over how many barrels to let go.” The President also said that he would call Vladimir Putin, but trying to bring Russia and Saudi Arabia back from crazy may be more difficult that it seems. Saudi Arabia, shortly after the crazy comments, said they would raise exports of oil because of weak domestic demand. Maybe someone should call Saudi Arabia and tell them demand is not any better in most countries because of the coronavirus. So keep your oil because no one really wants it. According to reports, Trump and Putin, in the call, agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets. Sounds nice, but what does that mean? Reuters reports that crude oil prices near the wellhead at Midland in the heart of the Permian Basin in Texas have fallen to less than $5 per barrel. In nominal terms, crude prices at Midland are the lowest since before the first oil shock in 1973. In inflation-adjusted terms, crude prices have fallen to the lowest since the 1930s. Yet there were some moral victories for oil. Despite the fact that yesterday oil probed well below the $20.00 mark, the market managed to close above $20 a barrel. Now overnight strong manufacturing data out of China, and a robust U.S. stock market, is raising hopes that there may be some light at the end of this very dark tunnel. China’s official Purchasing Manager’s Index for March hit 52.0, blowing away expectations of 45. Last month the index plunged to a dismal 35.7. The data is raising hopes that the world will start to recover from this deadly virus. This, along with talk of more stimulus and some pressure from the Trump administration on Russia, is giving oil producers some hope of a price bottom. Still, demand better improve because global storage could be full by May if things don’t change. U.S. producers are under fire, and global oil producers are going broke. The Wall Street Journal reports that, “Meanwhile, Venezuela and Iran, hit by U.S. sanctions, have sought $5 billion each in emergency funds from the IMF. Venezuela has lost half of its output because of U.S. restrictions on its oil, which is very low quality and even more expensive to pump than in the U.S.” American Airlines will take advantage of bailout funds. They say that, “We are eligible for about $12 billion in Govt aid. We intend to apply for these funds.” Natural gas is trying to bounce as well, but some big players are bailing in a market with a once bright future. Reuters is reporting that, “Royal Dutch Shell Plc pulled out of a major U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant under development following the recent crash in energy prices, quickly followed by its partner, Energy Transfer LP, delaying its final decision on whether to go ahead with the project to next year.”

Thanks,

Phil Flynn Stay tuned to the Fox Business Network during these trying times. Call me to get the latest trade levels and reports at 888-264-5665 or email me at pflynn@pricegroup.com.



Recent articles from this author Crazy. The Energy Report 03/31/2020

Social Distance. The Energy Report 03/30/2020

A Whole New World OPEC. The Energy Report 03/27/2020

Relief. The Energy Report 03/26/2020

$2 Trillion Reasons. The Energy Report 03/25/2020

About the author Mr. Flynn is one of the world's leading energy market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders, and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management insight into global petroleum, gasoline, and energy markets. Phil Flynn's accurate and timely forecasts have come to be in great demand by industry and media worldwide. His impressive career goes back almost three decades, gaining attention with his market calls as writer of “The Energy Report”. He is a daily contributor to Fox Business Network where he provides daily market updates and analysis. Phil’s daily commentary is also featured in Futures Magazine, International Business Times, Inside Futures, 312 Energy, Enercast, among many others. Phil is a lifelong resident of Illinois. He attended Daley College in Chicago before beginning his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which eventually led him and his team to The PRICE Futures Group. Media highlights include: The President of the United States, Bloomberg, ABC, CBS, NBC´s "Today Show" and "Nightly News with Tom Brokaw", CNBC, CNN/CNNfn, FOX´s "O´Reilly Factor", PBS´s "The Newshour with Jim Lehrer" and "Nightly Business Report", MSNBC´s "The News with Brian Williams", The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor´s Business Daily, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, The Toronto Globe & Mail, Houston Chronicle, Futures Magazine, Inside Futures, and National Public Radio. Contact Phil Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at pflynn@pricegroup.com