Hello traders,

USDCAD is in a five-wave recovery, up from January lows, with a recently completed correction in wave 4). We see a nice intra-day recovery from the 1.40 area, which gives us first sign of a continuation into a wave 5) towards the 1.47/1.48 region.

A rise above the upper corrective channel line would suggest a wave 5) to be underway.

USDCAD, 4h