Why Can't Livestock Rally?
Tuesday, March 31, 2020

by Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures

Cattle Cattle futures were extremely choppy out of the gate, a common trend over the past few weeks. Wide bids/offers and computers create the extra volatility on the open, which makes the first hour of trade tough to rely on as a barometer of true demand. We continue to believe (along with most everyone else) that there is still upside potential, but the market isnt making it easy. We have had some clients ask about trading with tight stops, this is not the environment for that. Technicals are all but meaningless right now, which makes finding those points nearly impossible. Our advice, either sit on the sidelines, plan on holding your position for the long game (consider reducing your sizing), or be out before the close, regardless. Early indications are for a steady to slightly lower open......Click this link to get the FULL report, or email Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

Lean Hogs Lean hogs continued to roll over yesterday, finishing limit down, giving us another day of expanded limits today, 4.50. The bears remain in control, but they may want to consider rewarding the market at some point today. Just as we have seen a violent move to the downside, we could see a violent relief rally. Will that rally last? Thats debatable. If you look back over the last year plus, we have continued to see front month hogs grind lower, so we wouldnt hold our breath for a bottom until we start seeing charts become more constructive......Click this link to get the FULL report, or email Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com

About the author

Oliver Sloup is Vice President of Blue Line Futures, a leading futures and commodities brokerage firm located at the Chicago Board of Trade. Blue Line Futures mission is to put the customer first, and that means bringing YOU the best customer service, consistent and reliable research and state of the art technology.  Oliver has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, among others.  Oliver has over a decade of trading experience. Prior to Blue Line Futures, Oliver worked as the Director of Managed Futures at iiTRADER.

 

 

Contributing author since 10/6/17 
