Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Coffee OJ Softs Technical Report Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets" Cocoa (May) Technicals: The Trend trading system triggered a short on Feb 28th at 2671 and has a stop close only at 2338*** Settle: 2264 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $4070 Bias: Bearish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral Resistance: 2357 (18 EXPMA)***, 2491****(40 EXPMA) (EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average) Pivot: 2193**** Parabolic stop and reversal Support: 2200 (recent swing low)***, 2183 **** ADX: 44.35 = Still a very strong trending market however the strength of the trend is weakening. 200 DMA: 2634 Fundamental Comments: Market managed a higher close yesterday but is off to a weaker start today. Watch the U.S. equity markets today for direction. The market appears to be making a small double bottom with solid support in the 2200 range. Look at tightening up stops if you are short and consider punting to the long side with calls on a breakout over 2310. Sugar (May) Technicals: The Trend Trading system established a short on March 2nd at 13.81 and the buy stop is at 12.71 Settle:10.73 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $3449.60 Bias:Bearish/Neutral Previous Session Bias:Bearish/Neutral Resistance: 11.58 (18 EXPMA)***, 12.48****(40 EXPMA) (EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average) Pivot: 11.68**** Parabolic stop and reversal *a break below this would retest the lows and see a potential washout----- Market broke through the downside PBSR, therefore a new downtrend is taking place and 11.68 should be used as risk management. Support: 10.54 (recent swing low)***,10.00**** (critical support) 200 DMA: 13.37 Fundamentals: The market is tracking equities lower and now expecting a global surplus due to the weaker demand outlook. Coffee (May) Technicals: The Trend Trading system established a Long on Mar 23rd at 121.25 and the sell stop is at 104.40 Settle:119.30 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $-731.25 (The trade was up substantially with the high equity being on March 26th at 130.65. This was a gain of $3525 and remember as a rule of thumb you should never give up 70% of your meaningful equity.) Bias:Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias:Bearish/Neutral Resistance: 122.45 (Previous recent high)***, 130.65 (break over this level would threaten 145!)**** (EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average) Pivot: 112.60**** Parabolic stop and reversal Support: 116.46 (18 EXPMA)*** 114.30(40 EXPMA)**** 200 DMA: 110.36 Fundamentals: End users are grabbing more inventory than necessary (stockpiling) in order to ensure product for consumers. Watch out for supply chain issues from Brazil hence adding support. The market has had better supply/demand fundamentals with Starbucks coming online in China and with most U.S. operations still running a takeout system, it appears that coffee still has a good backdrop. If your going to play this market, it is somewhat choppy and the Average True Range is 6.85. This means that on the average day the market should move 6.85 X $375 = $2568.75 so be careful. Orange Juice (May) Technicals: The Trend Trading system established a Long on March 20th at 105.70 and the sell stop is at 99.56 Settle:118.20 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss: $1897.50 Bias:Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias:Bullish/Neutral Resistance 122.55 (Recent Swing High)***, 131?!?****(blow off top from March 18th 2019) (EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average) Pivot:108.27**** Parabolic stop and reversal Support: 107.35 (50% retracement from recent high to previous low)***101.26**** (200 DMA) 200 DMA: 101.26 Good luck and good trading, Phillip Streible Chief Market Strategist 312-858-7303 Phil@Bluelinefutures.com Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel If you have any questions about markets, trading, or opening an account please let us know! You can email us at info@BlueLineFutures.com or call312-278-0500 BlueLineFutures.com Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



