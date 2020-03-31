S&P500 (ES), futures market

Tuesday forecast, March 31

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 2634, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2665 - 2681.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 2595.25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2567.50 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 2495.

Weekly forecast, March 30 - April 3

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 2411, which will be followed by reaching support level 2316 and 2174.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 2560.75, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2634.50 and 2733.75, and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 2930.50.

Monthly forecast, April 2020

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 2411, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2733.75 and 2930.50.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 2411, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2111.00.



