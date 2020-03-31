rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

EURGBP Elliott Wave: Pair May Find Buyers Soon
Tuesday, March 31, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

EURGBP Elliott Wave: Pair May Find Buyers Soon

March 29, 2020 By EWFHendra (Edit)

Bank of England (BOE) decided to leave interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.1% last week. This allows EURGBP to correct from seven month highs. After reaching the high at 0.95, EURGBP pulled back to 0.89 after BOE injected liquidity into the market The BOE has already cut the interest rate by 65 basis point in two emergency announcements. It has also added 200 billion pounds ($239 billion) to its quantitative-easing target.

British Pound was previously under selling pressure from the prior weeks as investors worry the UK government respond too late to contain the corona virus spread.The BOE however signalled the willingness to do more in the accompanying policy statement. The Monetary Policy Committee said its ready to expand asset purchase further if needed.

In all fairness, European nations are also equally in a dire situation with the rising number of virus infections. However, UK may not be far behind due to the late response. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been tested positive Covid-19. He is the first major leader to be infected with the highly contagious virus. It calls into question how badly contaminated the UK really is. If the UK economy takes a slightly harder hit in the next three months than the Euro area, EURGBP would likely rise.

EURGBP Weekly Elliott Wave Sequence

Weekly chart of EURGBP above shows the cycle from July 17, 2015 low remains incomplete. The rally is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure where wave a ended at 0.9306 and wave b pullback ended at 0.8277. Pair has resumed higher in wave c and while near term dips stay above 0.8277, expect pair to extend higher. Potential target higher is 100% 123.6% Fibonacci extension from July 17, 2015 low which comes at 1.065 1.121.

EURGBP 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

EURGBP May Find Buyers Soon

EURGBP 45 minutes chart above shows the pair is doing a double zigzag correction from March 19, 2020 peak. The pair is about to reach 100% 123.6% extension at 0.876 0.888 area and it can find support at the blue box area either for more upside or 3 waves bounce at least.

For further updates on EURBP or other forex, indices, and commodities, feel free to try our service > 14 days FREE Trial



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy