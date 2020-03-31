The S&P500 (ES) rebounded more than 3% yesterday to start the week, reversing Friday's losses and arguably breaking downtrend resistance (on the daily chart). Significantly, ES is testing the 38.2% Fib retrace of the March crash, and has reclaimed the 2600 whole figure level. The week plus rally is beginning to tire but bulls should not rule out another pump higher towards the 50% Fib retrace before a lower April high forms (versus the February high). Although the 10yr monthly chart continues to suggest meaningful downside in the next several months, odds remain fairly elevated for an extension of the Dead Cat bounce for another week or so. To continue gaining in upward momentum these next few days, NQ will need to break above downchannel resistance (on the weekly chart). Any break below upchannel support on the 4hr chart in the next few days will strongly raise odds for a retest of the March low in the week that follows. Except for the weekly MACD which still slopes down, the weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish or rallying. I will look to go short in the red zone (of the daily chart), targeting the green zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Mar 31, 2020

ICE Bakkt | Phillip Futures | Tradable Patterns Bitcoin Technical Analysis Webinar (1hr)

With historically high risk off sentiment across all asset classes, with few markets spared, what's been the impact on Bitcoin and does it still deserve a safe haven, digital gold status in light of its massive recent volatility? Join my fellow esteemed speakers and hosts ICE, Phillip Futures and I Tuesday where I'll overview how recent market volatility has affected cross asset correlations to Bitcoin, and share technical analysis on BTCUSD. Details and registration are below.

S&P500 (ES) Weekly/Daily/4hr

