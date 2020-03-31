|
|
Elliott Wave View: Dow Jones Futures (YM_F) Can See Further Strength
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Dow Jones Futures (YM_F) ended the cycle from February 13, 2020 high at 18086 as wave a. Down from February 13 high, wave ((1)) ended at 24675 and wave ((2)) ended at 27075. Wave ((3)) ended at 18766 and bounce in wave ((4)) ended at 20882. Finally, wave ((5)) of a ended at 18086. Wave b bounce remains in progress as azigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from 18066, wave ((A)) ended at 22545 as a 5 waves impulse. Wave (1) ended at 19804, and wave (2) pullback ended at 18101. Index then resumes higher in wave (3) towards 21892 and pullback in wave (4) ended at 20510. Finally, wave (5) of ((A)) ended at 22545.
Wave ((B)) pullback is proposed complete at 20778 and unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from 22545, wave (W) ended at 21316 and bounce in wave (X) ended at 22185. Wave (Y) of ((B)) ended at 20778. Index still needs to break above wave ((A)) at 22545 to confirm the next leg higher has started. Near term, expect wave ((C)) to extend higher and while dips stay above 20778, and more importantly above 18066 low, expect the Index to extend higher within wave ((C)). Potential target higher is 100% 123.6% of ((A))-((B))-((C)) towards 25215 28078.
Dow Jones Futures (YM_F) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: Dow Jones Futures (YM_F) Can See Further Strength - Tuesday, March 31, 2020
- Everbridge (NASDAQ EVBG) Bullish Sequence Driving Cycle Higher - Friday, March 27, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Nasdaq Correction In Progress - Thursday, March 26, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Apple in Zigzag Correction - Wednesday, March 25, 2020
- Seminar: Are World Indices Entering into A Crash Territory? - Wednesday, March 25, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.