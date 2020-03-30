rounded corner
Corn - Just My Opinion
Monday, March 30, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Weekly Corn Export Inspections 1.269 M T. vs. 700 K 1,000 M T. expected (857.9 K T. last week)

Flat price corn stays under pressure from the continued sinking in the energy sector despite the good looking weekly export inspections. The price action is telling us that increased exports will not/cannot offset the loss of disappearance for ethanol usage. As each day goes by stories mount around the ethanol sector continuing to retract. Either plants are cutting back if not shutting down. Stories circulate that some plants that have recently shuttered are down for good, not to reopen. Adding to the bearish are fears ahead of the Quarterly Stocks report scheduled for release tomorrow morning. The fear is that it will come in larger than expected (8.125 billion bu. currently expected). Additionally the USDA will report Prospective Corn Plantings; expected at 94.328 million acres. Given the problems with ethanol many will say we dont need that many acres planted to corn.

The interior corn basis is trying to stabilize after last weeks beat down.The Gulf basis, too, is stabilizing after its sell-off late last week. Corn spreads continue to show a widening bias in the old crop (additional carry within the price structure) and now new crop spreads are showing the same tendency.

July corn has two short term support levels to look at: $3.44 and the contract low at $3.38. The spec trade is already a healthy short so it will be interesting to see just how much more they can beat on this market. If the USDA shows us bullish surprises well look at $3.60 followed by $3.70. As far as Im concerned the only long left in the market are the commercials and the farmer.

Daily Support & Resistance 3/31

July Corn $3.38 - $3.60

Dec Corn $3.55 (?) - $3.71

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

