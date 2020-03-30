rounded corner
Hog Prices Sharply Lower Again !
Monday, March 30, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the May contract is sharply lower this Monday afternoon in Chicago down another 280 points at 61.45 down for the 4th consecutive session as prices hit another fresh contract low.

The latest USDA report showed that there is hog expansion coupled with the fact that President Trump has now extended the lockdown to April 30th as that cripples demand for this commodity and if you've been reading my previous blogs you understand that I thought prices could break the 60 level and might go down to 55 as there's nothing bullish at this time.

Hog prices are trading far below their 20 & 100 day moving average as we have dropped about 1,300 points over the last 4 trading sessions or nearly 20% as we are now experiencing oversold conditions, however this trend is strong and if you are short I would stay short as I see no reason to catch a falling knife and enter into a bullish position.

At the current time the entire livestock sector remains bearish as I had been recommending a bearish position in cattle over the last month getting stopped out last week as there a still a lot of uncertainty about the Coronavirus and until that situation has more clarity prices will remain weak.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
Published by Barchart
