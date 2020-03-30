Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the May contract is sharply lower this Monday afternoon in Chicago down another 280 points at 61.45 down for the 4th consecutive session as prices hit another fresh contract low.

The latest USDA report showed that there is hog expansion coupled with the fact that President Trump has now extended the lockdown to April 30th as that cripples demand for this commodity and if you've been reading my previous blogs you understand that I thought prices could break the 60 level and might go down to 55 as there's nothing bullish at this time.

Hog prices are trading far below their 20 & 100 day moving average as we have dropped about 1,300 points over the last 4 trading sessions or nearly 20% as we are now experiencing oversold conditions, however this trend is strong and if you are short I would stay short as I see no reason to catch a falling knife and enter into a bullish position.

At the current time the entire livestock sector remains bearish as I had been recommending a bearish position in cattle over the last month getting stopped out last week as there a still a lot of uncertainty about the Coronavirus and until that situation has more clarity prices will remain weak.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit

www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.