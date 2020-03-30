Morning Livestock Comments









Below are the early morning Livestock Comments from my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite. Hope you find something of interest. And the comments below were broadcast to my subscribers and brokerage clients just before 7 a.m. Chicago time this morning. ------------------------------------------------------------------- livestock complex Friday, was a sea of red ink with the livestock complex. Prices were sharply lower off the opening bell and simply remained in the ugly the rest of the session. At settlement, feeders and live cattle were limit down at 450 points. Lean hog futures ended limit down at 450 points as well. Summer cattle futures were down 400 and summer hogs off 390. It was a woefully bearish close to a week that was without equal in terms of volatility. On Friday, I suggested buying (1)August live cattle and selling (1) August lean hog. The spread was doing ok until the final few minutes of dealings when cattle lost ground to hogs. Those still holding that particular spread position should sit tight. Let's give the trade a bit of room today. Sit tight on the Friday, trading suggestion.

Once more, the volatility in the outside markets is intense. The critters are likely to come in lower based on the poor showing from Friday. Or, they may not. I favor the long side of cattle at this point but also feel hog prices due to last week's Pig Crop report may work lower. Stay alert as I may come out with a new trading idea. Stay alert. ---------------------------------------------------------------- There is no substitute for timely and accurate information. In particular with historic volatility being seen for the entire Big Four: stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities. In the current highly charged environment, trading is not for the faint of heart. Every minute is challenging. Every hour is challenging and so is every day. And it has been that way since January. If I can be of help drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. Please wear a face mask and surgical gloves if you choose to call. Trying to be careful here! The time is 12:45 p.m. Chicago









