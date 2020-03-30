DJ Survey: 2020 U.S. Grain, Soybean Planting

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates, in millions of acres, for U.S. grain and soybean planting, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated tables at noon ET on Tuesday.

U.S. Grain, Soybean Planting (million acres)

Average Range USDA 2019

Corn 94.253 92.5-96.4 89.700

Soybeans 84.699 82.7-87.0 76.100

All Wheat 44.859 42.3-46.0 45.158

Winter Wheat 30.847 30.1-31.7 31.159

Spring Wheat 12.615 12.0-13.4 12.660

Durum Wheat 1.505 1.1-2.4 1.339

Winter Spring Durum

Corn Soybeans Wheat Wheat

Advanced Market 93.5 85.5 45.8 30.1 13.4 2.2

Allendale 94.6 83.7 44.5 30.9 12.4 1.1

DC Analysis 94.0 85.0 44.8 30.8 12.2 1.8

Doane 94.2 83.8 45.6 30.8 12.5 2.4

EDFMan Capital 96.0 83.0 44.4 30.8 12.5 1.1

Farm Futures 96.4 82.7 45.8 31.7

Grain Cycles 93.0 84.5 44.7 31.0 12.4 1.3

Hueber Report 93.0 85.0 46.0 31.1 12.5 1.4

INTL FCStone 93.7 84.6 44.4 30.2 12.7 1.5

Sid Love Consulting 94.0 85.5 45.3 30.8 13.0 1.5

Midland Research 93.4 85.0 42.3 30.8 12.9 1.8

Northstar 94.0 84.0 44.5 30.8 12.8 1.4

Prime-Ag 94.5 85.5 45.0

RMC 95.0 84.0 46.0

RJ O’Brien 94.5 86.0 45.0 31.0 12.6 1.4

US Commodities 96.0 85.5 44.5

Vantage RM 94.5 84.0 44.5 30.7 12.5 1.3

Western Milling 94.0 85.0 44.0 30.8 12.0 1.2

Zaner Ag Hedge 92.5 87.0 45.4 31.3 12.8 1.3

DJ Survey: Mar. 1 Quarterly Grain, Soybean Stockpiles Estimates

CHICAGO–The following are analysts’ estimates in millions of bushels for March 1 quarterly U.S. grain and soybean stockpiles, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated tables at noon ET on Tuesday.

U.S. Stockpiles on March 1, 2020 (million bushels)

USDA

Average Range Mar. 2019 Dec. 2019

Corn 8,162 7,892-8,492 8,613 11,389

Soybeans 2,237 2,075-2,701 2,727 3,252

Wheat 1,437 1,385-1,572 1,593 1,834

Corn Soybeans Wheat

Advanced Market 8,202 2,091 1,428

Allendale 8,240 2,214 1,423

DC Analysis 7,945 2,178 1,423

Doane 8,085 2,180 1,385

EDFMan Capital 8,300 2,500 1,540

Grain Cycles 7,985 2,185 1,405

INTL FCStone 7,892 2,209 1,399

Sid Love Consulting 8,146 2,203 1,424

Midland Research 8,115 2,170 1,430

Northstar 8,247 2,210 1,430

Prime-Ag 8,100 2,075 1,475

RJ O’Brien 8,034 2,168 1,408

US Commodities 8,317 1,425

Vantage RM 8,492 2,701 1,572

Western Milling 8,124 2,195 1,399

Zaner Ag Hedge 8,364 2,282 1,427

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were higher for the week but spent the second half of the week going up and down with much volatility. These markets could all be forming tops. The Coronavirus and stay at home orders in many states have created a rush of buying of Wheat products and have caught the mills short bought. They have been very active in buying Wheat in domestic cash markets, especially in the Great Plains, and bases levels have moved sharply higher. In addition, there was a lot of talk of restricted exports from Russia as Wheat prices have moved sharply higher as have flour prices in local markets. For now the restrictions imposed do not seem to be onerous, but the situation bears watching. It remains dry in most growing areas near the Black Sea and there was some talk of damage early in the week in Ukraine northern Wheat areas from freezing temperatures and no snow cover. But, the market did not react much if at all to the news. The dry weather pattern continues in these areas and must still be watched although it is too early for any kind of market reaction.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get showers. Temperatures should be variable. Northern areas should see a dry week. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should trend to near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 564, 562, and 547 May, with resistance at 583, 587, and 591 May. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 483, 479, and 476 May, with resistance at 493, 497, and 506 May. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 527, 519, and 516 May, and resistance is at 542, 545, and 550 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 24, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-SRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001602 Open Interest is 495,295

: Positions :

: 46,217 51,962 197,349 64,206 146,953 157,939 53,617 465,710 449,880: 29,585 45,414

: Changes from: March 17, 2020 (Change in open interest: -23,996) :

: 3,397 -20,921 -13,093 -1,792 25,934 -13,453 -15,610 -24,941 -23,689: 945 -306

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 9.3 10.5 39.8 13.0 29.7 31.9 10.8 94.0 90.8: 6.0 9.2

: Total Traders: 330 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 78 76 114 72 104 47 24 265 268:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 24, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001612 Open Interest is 252,977

: Positions :

: 28,316 47,461 58,126 61,986 105,603 81,628 19,886 230,057 231,076: 22,920 21,901

: Changes from: March 17, 2020 (Change in open interest: -28,490) :

: -5,008 -11,784 -14,684 -9,077 3,418 1,407 -4,140 -27,363 -27,191: -1,128 -1,299

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 11.2 18.8 23.0 24.5 41.7 32.3 7.9 90.9 91.3: 9.1 8.7

: Total Traders: 234 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 50 44 65 71 76 34 14 192 170:

——————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 24, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRSpring – MINNEAPOLIS GRAIN EXCHANGE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #001626 Open Interest is 76,585 :

: Positions :

: 48,230 43,849 2,397 0 36 1,960 18,267 1,164 6,819 2,227 2,493 :

: Changes from: March 17, 2020 :

: 2,823 7,387 -61 0 -18 366 -3,252 -695 754 770 -1,994 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 63.0 57.3 3.1 0.0 0.0 2.6 23.9 1.5 8.9 2.9 3.3 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 94 :

: 49 38 . 0 . 5 13 6 8 5 6 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 24, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

BLACK SEA WHEAT FINANCIAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 50 Metric Tons :

CFTC Code #00160F Open Interest is 25,189 :

: Positions :

: 10,452 23,134 3,237 0 538 9,000 0 352 330 300 650 :

: Changes from: March 17, 2020 :

: 1,775 4,049 -859 0 93 2,930 0 331 46 200 -200 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 41.5 91.8 12.9 0.0 2.1 35.7 0.0 1.4 1.3 1.2 2.6 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 28 :

: 13 20 . 0 . 4 0 . . . . :

—————————————————————————————————————-

RICE

General Comments: Rice continued to work higher after the correction trade of late last week and early this week. Mills and speculators were early week buyers and speculators bought later in the week. The domestic situation remains tight and sales to western countries have been generally good although not so strong in recent weeks. Some producers are selling the next crop and some significant hedge selling has been seen in new crop months in futures. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good. Mills and exporters are calling previously bought Rice to keep the market supplied. This is happening mostly in Arkansas as Gulf Coastal areas are mostly sold out of Rice.

Overnight News: The Delta should get showers. Temperatures should be above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are up with no objectives. Support is at 1380, 1365, and 1349 May, with resistance at 1409, 1425, and 1436 May.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 24, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

ROUGH RICE – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 200,000 POUNDS) :

CFTC Code #039601 Open Interest is 12,314 :

: Positions :

: 6,071 8,670 80 0 0 2,085 845 265 954 69 1,307 :

: Changes from: March 17, 2020 :

: 331 1,250 -4 0 0 -304 -39 100 -43 -1,178 -121 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 49.3 70.4 0.6 0.0 0.0 16.9 6.9 2.2 7.7 0.6 10.6 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 53 :

: 14 16 . 0 0 11 . . 13 . 11 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn closed slightly higher as the shock and awe tactics employed by the Saudi Arabian government hurt domestic ethanol production and the effects of the Coronavirus became part of the market. Prices for Crude Oil and also gasoline and heating oil are at extremely low levels and ethanol plants in the US are shutting down or greatly reducing run times. That means a lot less Corn demand. The Saudis are using the cheaper price to punish Russia for balking at cutting production a few weeks ago but also to eliminate competition from shale oil producers in the US and Canada as well as bio fuels producers around the world. The loss in ethanol demand inside the US is so large that even a major purchase of US Corn by China did little to create any lasting buying interest. The sideways trade implies that the market could have found a low, but any real upside potential is very hard to find given the current fundamentals.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed. Support is at 343, 338, and 332 May, and resistance is at 350, 353, and 357 May. Trends in Oats are mixed. Support is at 258, 252, and 248 March, and resistance is at 274, 279, and 282 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 24, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

CORN – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #002602 Open Interest is 1,747,679

: Positions :

: 107,998 265,149 431,324 561,890 705,815 409,258 135,236 1,510,469 1,537,524: 237,210 210,156

: Changes from: March 17, 2020 (Change in open interest: -34,094) :

: -15,846 -2,299 -9,571 16,267 -11,143 -15,701 -4,747 -24,850 -27,759: -9,244 -6,335

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.2 15.2 24.7 32.2 40.4 23.4 7.7 86.4 88.0: 13.6 12.0

: Total Traders: 726 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 109 131 172 353 330 50 27 616 569:

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans closed higher on logistical problems in South America. Soybean Meal moved sharply higher early in the week, then melted and closed slightly lower. Soybean Oil closed a little higher. Both markets were supported in part by the lack of ethanol production here in the US. Little or no ethanol production means little or no production of DDG as well, so a potential competitor to Soybean Meal in domestic and world markets has been effectively removed. Logistical problems caused by the Coronavirus in South America also played a major role in the rally. Argentina and Brazil are having trouble getting trucks from farms to crusher and exporters. The problems are especially in Argentina, where several towns have moved to block traffic in defiance of federal orders. Exports are not supposed to be affected, but there are signs that transportation inside the countries has become very difficult.

Overnight News: Mexico bought 285,000 tons of US Soybeans.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed. Support is at 871, 867, and 855 May, and resistance is at 888, 897, and 904 May. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed to down with objectives of 315.00 and 303.00 May. Support is at 320.00, 317.00, and 314.00 May, and resistance is at 328.00, 336.00, and 337.00 May. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed to up with no objectives. Support is at 2620, 2570, and 2530 May, with resistance at 2700, 2760, and 2830 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 24, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #005602 Open Interest is 960,687

: Positions :

: 61,918 72,309 274,062 347,856 472,865 205,533 77,386 889,369 896,623: 71,318 64,064

: Changes from: March 17, 2020 (Change in open interest: -25,117) :

: 4,928 -24,398 -18,218 -14,126 22,252 -123 443 -27,540 -19,922: 2,422 -5,195

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.4 7.5 28.5 36.2 49.2 21.4 8.1 92.6 93.3: 7.4 6.7

: Total Traders: 549 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 141 100 192 197 192 52 27 480 441:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 24, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN OIL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #007601 Open Interest is 511,224

: Positions :

: 35,475 51,201 119,821 205,043 276,455 117,383 35,654 477,723 483,132: 33,501 28,092

: Changes from: March 17, 2020 (Change in open interest: -8,778) :

: -1,755 946 -9,057 6,852 -34 -3,058 36 -7,018 -8,108: -1,760 -670

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.9 10.0 23.4 40.1 54.1 23.0 7.0 93.4 94.5: 6.6 5.5

: Total Traders: 308 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 54 67 99 97 85 37 23 258 234:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of March 24, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN MEAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #026603 Open Interest is 454,698

: Positions :

: 48,856 24,052 80,974 160,159 298,647 119,762 25,792 409,750 429,464: 44,948 25,234

: Changes from: March 17, 2020 (Change in open interest: -7,424) :

: 144 -13,802 -6,537 -2,536 21,450 -1,119 -5,997 -10,049 -4,885: 2,625 -2,539

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 10.7 5.3 17.8 35.2 65.7 26.3 5.7 90.1 94.5: 9.9 5.5

: Total Traders: 280 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 75 36 84 98 91 39 14 252 196:

——————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was a little higher. Trends are mixed on the daily charts. Palm Oil was higher on ideas of slow production. Workers are not in the fields or the processors due to the Coronavirus.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 460.00, 453.00, and 451.00 May, with resistance at 467.00, 470.00, and 473.00 May. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 2600 and 2810 June. Support is at 2300, 2270, and 2190 June, with resistance at 2430, 2480, and 2520 June.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of March 24, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA – ICE FUTURES U.S. (20 Metric Tonnes) :

CFTC Code #135731 Open Interest is 188,359 :

: Positions :

: 156,177 103,571 2,644 844 627 820 49,500 6,769 3,439 8,236 16,806 :

: Changes from: March 17, 2020 :

: -2,742 4,144 1 0 -146 -1,005 -11,191 -789 -3,383 -476 3,174 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 82.9 55.0 1.4 0.4 0.3 0.4 26.3 3.6 1.8 4.4 8.9 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 197 :

: 35 49 4 . . 6 46 9 28 45 21 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

Midwest Weather Forecast: Showers. Temperatures should average near normal.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

March

+56 May

+150 May

+70 May

+59 May

+12 May

N/A

April

+54 May

+70 May

+58 May

May

+54 May

+75 May

+60 May

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Mar 26

WINNIPEG, March 26 (MarketsFarm) – The following are the closing

cash canola prices from ICE Futures. Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 433.60 -32.00 May 2020 dn 1.90

Basis: Thunder Bay 472.80 10.00 May 2020 dn 2.80

Basis: Vancouver 487.80 25.00 May 2020 dn 2.80

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – March 30

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Monday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 615.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

May 612.50 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Jun 600.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 577.50 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 577.50 +07.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 617.50 +10.00 Unquoted – –

May 615.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Jun 602.50 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 580.00 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 580.00 +07.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 620.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 585.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 2,550.00 +90.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Apr 185.00 +03.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.3255)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Mar 30

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 525,775 lots, or 25.11 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 4,750 4,918 4,730 4,914 4,704 4,839 135 437,505 114,687

Jul-20 4,656 4,699 4,625 4,656 4,561 4,662 101 106 185

Sep-20 4,412 4,522 4,412 4,511 4,391 4,481 90 82,845 48,903

Nov-20 4,128 4,238 4,128 4,176 4,128 4,160 32 39 320

Jan-21 4,116 4,197 4,113 4,127 4,116 4,139 23 5,273 14,351

Mar-21 4,195 4,208 4,157 4,174 4,168 4,182 14 7 25

Corn

Turnover: 854,755 lots, or 17.44 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 1,984 2,003 1,984 1,988 1,970 1,991 21 129,377 279,495

Jul-20 2,010 2,035 2,010 2,019 2,001 2,022 21 37,817 63,586

Sep-20 2,044 2,062 2,041 2,046 2,029 2,049 20 661,159 791,323

Nov-20 2,057 2,078 2,057 2,063 2,047 2,068 21 6,467 8,295

Jan-21 2,070 2,098 2,070 2,084 2,066 2,086 20 15,787 50,524

Mar-21 2,084 2,113 2,084 2,098 2,080 2,102 22 4,148 1,242

Soymeal

Turnover: 2,167,905 lots, or 64.64 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 2,983 3,030 2,976 2,977 2,936 3,003 67 475,215 611,540

Jul-20 2,937 3,002 2,937 2,947 2,923 2,976 53 54,451 86,259

Aug-20 2,919 2,999 2,919 2,947 2,923 2,969 46 61,215 6,189

Sep-20 2,955 3,011 2,948 2,950 2,927 2,976 49 1,495,205 1,714,594

Nov-20 2,943 3,003 2,943 2,950 2,927 2,974 47 18,499 6,128

Dec-20 2,956 2,998 2,956 2,958 2,939 2,979 40 19 307

Jan-21 2,926 2,992 2,926 2,930 2,912 2,957 45 63,109 147,757

Mar-21 2,910 2,950 2,902 2,907 2,885 2,919 34 192 401

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,251,483 lots, or 61.62 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Apr-20 – – – 4,598 4,598 4,598 0 0 0

May-20 4,896 5,008 4,836 4,990 4,828 4,950 122 882,565 183,997

Jun-20 5,058 5,090 4,890 4,992 4,906 4,998 92 92 23

Jul-20 5,054 5,054 4,936 5,000 4,908 5,014 106 60 274

Aug-20 – – – 4,886 4,784 4,886 102 0 3

Sep-20 4,798 4,904 4,766 4,872 4,776 4,854 78 363,081 207,908

Oct-20 – – – 4,744 4,744 4,744 0 0 7

Nov-20 – – – 4,908 4,830 4,908 78 0 6

Dec-20 4,934 4,934 4,934 4,934 4,916 4,934 18 1 157

Jan-21 4,866 4,970 4,842 4,922 4,858 4,924 66 5,683 21,242

Feb-21 – – – 4,906 4,842 4,906 64 0 3

Mar-21 4,974 4,974 4,974 4,974 4,974 4,974 0 1 1

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 665,801 lots, or 36.99 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 5,450 5,540 5,438 5,476 5,440 5,490 50 173,026 174,302

Jul-20 5,530 5,530 5,530 5,530 5,598 5,530 -68 50 267

Aug-20 – – – 5,450 5,516 5,450 -66 0 2

Sep-20 5,540 5,628 5,522 5,558 5,520 5,574 54 478,383 406,313

Nov-20 5,376 5,722 5,376 5,644 5,584 5,662 78 91 727

Dec-20 5,664 5,676 5,614 5,668 5,584 5,646 62 11 15

Jan-21 5,624 5,720 5,624 5,660 5,626 5,674 48 14,240 30,674

Mar-21 – – – 5,670 5,670 5,670 0 0 3

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.