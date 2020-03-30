The Corona Virus Shuffle. The Corn & Ethanol Report 03/30/2020



We kickoff the day with Pending Home Sales both YoY and MoM at 9:00 A.m., Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index at 9:30 A.M., Export Inspections at 10:00 A.M., followed with 3 & 6-Mont Bill Auction at 10;30 A.M. On the Corn front the funds dramatically cut long positions from Corn and short positions from Soybeans as this Covid response has their attention. We could continue to see dramatic changes in trade as we hunker down and try and ride out this pandemic. In the overnight electronic session the May Corn is currently trading at 344 ½ which is 1 ½ of a cent lower. The trading range has been 346 ¾ to 342. We are also hearing whispers from Down Under that China has called on farmers in Victoria for a reliable food source. Things just seem to get more interesting all the time while other breaking news has Trump call Putin later today to discuss the Energy price war. On the Ethanol front there were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session. The May contract settled at 0.986 and is currently showing a ridiculously wide-spread with 1 bid @ 0.956 and 1 offer @ 1.050 and Open Interest at 267 contracts. Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets.

He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since.

Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts.

Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade.

Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com