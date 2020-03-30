More Central Bank Accomodation



STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures were sparkly lower on Friday, but were up on the week. The S&P 500 had its best week since 2009, up over 10%, and the Dow registered its best gain, up 12.8%, since 1938. Stock index futures advanced above steep down trend lines last Tuesday. Overall stock index futures have recently over performed the news. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar index is higher not because of a flight to quality move, but because overseas central banks are becoming more accommodative. There was pressure on the euro currency on news that the European Commission in its Economic Sentiment Index said the index fell to 94.5 from 103.4 in February. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Both interest rate futures and stock index futures are higher when they often move in opposite directions. This appears to be an indication of a more optimistic view of the economy longer term. In recent weeks the front end of the yield curve has become less inverted and is flattish now, which is an encouraging sign for the possibility of at least some economic recovery late this year and into 2021.



About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets.