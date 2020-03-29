|
ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin/Euro
Sunday, March 29, 2020
by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44
|
Bitcoin
The long term target after making a low with the major Gann timing on 3/13/2020 is still the area of the Major Gann square at 7600 and 38.2% of the 6/26/2019 high, this level is 7700. This is the area that will tell us if the Gann timing is going to be a long term bottom, or they go right back down to test the low, or even make a new one. Trading up to, or above 7700 and closing below 7500 should send them back to the lows. A solid close above 7700 and a longer term bottom should be in and the next target is 10,000, with a long term target of 11,700. Watch the levels below for short term levels.
Euro
The long term target in the Euro is 1.1375, untilthey can get a solid close above it watch for them to trade back to the 1.0648 low again and then go for the 2016 low of 1.0367. Provided they can get a solid close above 1.1375 the target will be 1.1826. Here to watch the levels below for the short term levels.
|ONE44 ANALYTICS
|
|
|ONE44 ANALYTICS
|
|
|BITCOIN
|
|
|EURO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|8856
|
|
|
|
|
|7690
|LT DSP
|
|1.1375
|LTT
|RES
|6745
|
|RESIST.
|1.1213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CLOSE
|6682
|
|CLOSE
|1.1157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUP.
|5844
|DSP
|SUPPORT
|1.1063
|
|
|5085
|
|
|1.0991
|DSP
|
|4217
|
|
|1.0871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DSP= Dynamic Swing Point
|
|
|
|LT DSP= Long term Dynamic Swing Point
|
|
|LTT = Long Term Target
|
|
|
|