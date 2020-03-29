rounded corner
Has The S&P 500 Bottomed ?
Sunday, March 29, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the June contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 2288 while currently trading at 2525 as we are sharply lower in today's trade as the volatility is as high as I've ever witnessed as I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon as prices actually traded as low as 2174 earlier in the week only to rally due to oversold conditions.

I am advising clients to avoid this market as the volatility is too high therefor the risk/reward is not your favor as we continually flip flop on a daily basis as headlines about the Coronavirus is sending shockwaves throughout the United States and the world at the current time.

As I have talked about in many previous blogs I think there are a lot of individual stocks that look cheap especially if you are a long-term investor as eventually the virus will go away and we will get back to normal despite the fact that we lost 3 million jobs last week and there's going to be millions more that will be lost in the coming weeks ahead, but that has already been reflected into the market.

Congress has passed a 2.2 trillion relief fund as that has helped stabilize the market, however time will tell to see how this situation unfolds, but at the current time there is just too much uncertainty.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
