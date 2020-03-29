Ethereum (ETHUSD) continued this past week trying to firm after the first half of March plunge brought ETHUSD to around the 2019 low. Significantly, ETHUSD has reclaimed last November/December's low, and is testing a month plus downchannel resistance (on the daily chart). Any decisive surge above the daily chart downchannel resistance could see ETHUSD retest the psychologically key 200 whole figure level in the next month or so. The weekly RSI and Stochastics are in the early stage of trying to bottom, and appear poised to follow the weekly MACD, and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD in their bottomish patterns. Note that the two spikes lower (on the daily chart) in April 2019 are specific to the Liquid ETHUSD market, due to insufficient liquidity, marketmaker and circuitbreaker support (specifically on this exchange market) and not a spike move down on ETHUSD (across other exchange markets)....Click here for today's Ethereum and Industry fundamental analysis, along with technical and fundamental analysis of Ripple and Bitcoin.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) Weekly/Daily

