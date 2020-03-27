The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Monday, March 30, 2020



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

The Trend Trader for Futures

For Trading On Monday, March 30, 2020



The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

For a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader Presented by PatternTrapper.com The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and StocksFor a detailed explanation go to



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2524.00 − 3.22 2523.72 2444.17 Bullish Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 21437 − 4.08 21534 20689 Neutral Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 7568.50 − 3.51 7629.00 7363.58 Neutral Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1120.30 − 3.98 1125.52 1086.50 Neutral INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 179-02 + 0.53 178-17 178-13 Bullish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 138-09 + 0.39 137-23 137-31 Bullish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 98.537 − 0.92 100.082 100.281 Bearish Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6193 + 1.83 0.6049 0.6032 Bullish British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2500 + 2.73 1.2101 1.2157 Bullish Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7177 + 0.61 0.7081 0.7078 Bullish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.1157 + 0.69 1.1007 1.1005 Bullish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9319 + 1.38 0.9149 0.9216 Bullish Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0534 + 0.98 1.0381 1.0411 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Apr FCJ0 120.600 − 3.60 125.667 125.158 Bearish Live Cattle - Apr LCJ0 100.950 − 4.27 105.422 104.183 Bearish Lean Hogs - Apr LHJ0 58.450 − 7.07 63.169 61.517 Bearish GRAINS Corn - May CK0 346^0 − 0.79 347^4 345^4 Neutral Wheat - May WK0 571^2 + 0.40 573^2 565^2 Neutral Soybeans - May SK0 881^4 + 0.14 882^2 879^0 Neutral Soybean Meal - May SMK0 323.1 + 0.06 323.9 325.5 Bearish Soybean Oil - May BOK0 26.85 + 1.32 26.60 26.38 Bullish ENERGY Crude Oil - May CLK0 21.51 − 4.82 23.12 22.52 Bearish Heating Oil - May HOK0 1.0685 + 1.71 1.0719 1.0465 Neutral Natural Gas - May NGK0 1.671 − 1.07 1.703 1.680 Bearish METALS Gold - Apr GCJ0 1625.0 − 1.59 1640.7 1603.0 Neutral Silver - May SIK0 14.534 − 0.97 14.643 13.935 Neutral Copper - May HGK0 2.1720 − 0.28 2.1852 2.1440 Neutral FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - May OJK0 118.20 − 2.84 120.05 115.22 Neutral Sugar - May SBK0 11.10 − 2.03 11.35 11.17 Bearish Cocoa - May CCK0 2257 + 0.09 2253 2255 Bullish Coffee - May KCK0 115.85 − 7.06 124.10 120.72 Bearish Cotton - May CTK0 51.33 − 2.75 52.78 52.29 Bearish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



Recent articles from this author

About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.



Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.