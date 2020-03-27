Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the May contract settled last Friday in New York at 53.68 while currently trading at 51.70 down about 200 points continuing its bearish momentum as prices are right near an 11 year low.

If you take a look at the daily chart the downtrend line remains in intact as this market has completely fallen out of bed over the last couple of months and if you are short a futures contract place the stop loss above the 10-day high which stands at 59.67, however the chart structure will improve on a daily basis next week therefor lowering the monetary risk.

Fundamentally speaking this market remains extremely bearish as nobody is currently shopping as everyone is stuck in quarantine in much of the United States as there's absolutely no demand for this commodity and until some type of clarity comes about with the Coronavirus look for lower prices ahead. In my opinion I think cotton could trade down to the 45 level as I'm certainly not recommending any type of bullish position as this is one of the strongest trends to the downside and if you are short stay short as a bottom has not been formed.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

