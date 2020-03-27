|
|
Cotton Prices Hit 11 Year Low On Weak Demand
Friday, March 27, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the May contract settled last Friday in New York at 53.68 while currently trading at 51.70 down about 200 points continuing its bearish momentum as prices are right near an 11 year low.
If you take a look at the daily chart the downtrend line remains in intact as this market has completely fallen out of bed over the last couple of months and if you are short a futures contract place the stop loss above the 10-day high which stands at 59.67, however the chart structure will improve on a daily basis next week therefor lowering the monetary risk.
Fundamentally speaking this market remains extremely bearish as nobody is currently shopping as everyone is stuck in quarantine in much of the United States as there's absolutely no demand for this commodity and until some type of clarity comes about with the Coronavirus look for lower prices ahead. In my opinion I think cotton could trade down to the 45 level as I'm certainly not recommending any type of bullish position as this is one of the strongest trends to the downside and if you are short stay short as a bottom has not been formed.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- Cotton Prices Hit 11 Year Low On Weak Demand - Friday, March 27, 2020
- How Low Are Hog Prices Going ? - Friday, March 27, 2020
- How Low Can Crude Oil Prices Go ? - Friday, March 27, 2020
- Time To Exit Cattle - Wednesday, March 25, 2020
- Time To Exit Oats - Wednesday, March 25, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.