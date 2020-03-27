How Low Are Hog Prices Going ?



Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the June contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 67.95 while currently trading at 64.25 down about 370 points for the week as the downtrend remains relentless as prices hit another contract low. Cattle prices rallied over the last week but had no impact on hog prices as oversupply and weak demand continues to push prices lower as we ended limit down this Friday afternoon in Chicago closing lower by 450 points as it looks like we will open even lower in Mondays trade. Hog prices are trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is clearly to the downside as I think prices will break the 60 level possibly in next weeks trade as I see no reason to be bullish this commodity as the Coronavirus has certainly crushed the hog market and many other sectors and I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon. If you are not involved I would avoid as the risk-reward is not in your favor as the fundamental picture remains very bleak at least here in the short-term as I still think there is room to run to the downside. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.