Hello traders,

German Bund made a nice and clear five-wave, completed decline from the 181.9 high, and also started recovering in a corrective fashion (in three legs) from latest lows. We know that after a five-wave move deveops, a new, three-wave contra-trend reaction may follow.

We see current wave c of a correction still unraveling, and looking for a resitance, which can be found near the 174.7 area, where former swing high of a lesser degree wave four, Fib. ratio of 38.2, and the upper corrective channel line can play decisive roles in slowing down current rally. That being said, we have to consider the 10 year US notes, where price is also recovering, meaning that BUND may also recover, and target a deeper price region for its correction, before a reversal lower may be seen; here 177.5 level can come into play.

A drop below the lower channel line, and below the 171.28 level would suggest further weakness.

If you want more Elliott Wave analysis during this volatile times, make sure to check our services at https://ew-forecast.com/

Trade Well,

The EW-Forecast team

German BUND, 1h