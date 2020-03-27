|
|
Opening a Long Soybean, Short Soy Meal Spread
Friday, March 27, 2020
by Darren Carlat of SpreadEdge Capital
|
Soybean Meal was on a nice run that started near the middle of the month but is starting to pull back as it consolidates and digests the gains. To trade this, I'm looking at the long Soybean, short Soybean Meal inter-commodity spread. This trade has hypothetically profited in 13 of the last 15 years when opened on 3/28 and closed on 4/11. The average profit over this period is $838 compared to an average draw down of just ($752) for a 111% ratio. Today I am buying Soybean (F21) and Selling Soybean Meal (N20) at a limit of $12,000.
About the author
Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.
In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.
For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.
Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com