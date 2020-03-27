Opening a Long Soybean, Short Soy Meal Spread



Soybean Meal was on a nice run that started near the middle of the month but is starting to pull back as it consolidates and digests the gains. To trade this, I'm looking at the long Soybean, short Soybean Meal inter-commodity spread. This trade has hypothetically profited in 13 of the last 15 years when opened on 3/28 and closed on 4/11. The average profit over this period is $838 compared to an average draw down of just ($752) for a 111% ratio. Today I am buying Soybean (F21) and Selling Soybean Meal (N20) at a limit of $12,000.



Recent articles from this author Opening a Long Soybean, Short Soy Meal Spread

The Basic Strategy Behind Seasonal Spreads

Looking for A Bounce in Heating Oil

Seasonal Spreads are the Best Way to Trade Futures

Easing Into A Bounce in Energy

About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com