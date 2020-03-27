Month-end flows in focus. Bank of Canada surprises with rate cut + QE



ANALYSIS USDCAD Theres lot of chatter this morning about what FX flows will look like going into todays month-end London fix, and NY options cut, at 10amET. Dealers are reporting the predictable demand for JPY ahead of the Japanese fiscal year-end on March 31. Theyre also reporting otherwise broad demand for USD from global fund manages that need to re-balance their portfolios for month endportfolios that have likely been slammed by US assetunder performance. Liquidity is thin though, so we hear, and so these flows could lead to exacerbated volatility in NY trade today. Over 1.7blnEUR in EURUSD options also expire this morning, between the 1.1000 and 1.1025 strikes, and so hedging flows around these will likely add some complexity to month-end as well. Dollar/CAD has managed to find a bid against the 1.3990-1.4030 chart support zone amidst the broad USD buying flows were seeing in London, but were not so sure how long this lasts given yesterdays technically destructive breakdown for the USD against all the major currencies. The market failed to get back above the 1.4310s (Wednesdays lows) and it gave up the 1.4170-90s (last Fridays lows) in the processwhich is not great and now signals an end to the markets recent uptrend if we close NY trade here. Last Fridays intra-day head & shoulders pattern signaled the short term top and this Fridays trade (if we close below the 1.4170-90s) will likely usher in a new, choppy, 1.3900-1.4200, trading range heading into April. The widely followed 3-month EURUSD cross currency basis swaps remains steady around +19bp this morning, which indicates no trouble right now for broad dollar funding capacity. The S&P futures are slipping 3% lower, which is fitting given yesterdays non-sensical rally off the worst US jobless claims print in history. Finally, May crude oil prices continue to dribble 0.6% lower as the fundamental outlook looks increasingly bearish.

USDCAD DAILY

USDCAD HOURLY MAY CRUDE OIL DAILY

EURUSD Euro/dollar put in an absolutely stellar performance yesterday. It not only shattered its recent downtrend with an overnight move back above the 1.0820-80s, but it wasted no time and surged to a very positive NY close above the key 1.1000 level. This led to even further buying in Asian trade today, and now were seeing broad month-end USD demand (and likely some EUR option hedging flows too) pull the market back to some large 10amET expiries around the 1.1000 strike.

EURUSD DAILY

EURUSD HOURLY JUNE GOLD DAILY

GBPUSD Sterling bulls didnt waste any time yesterday either. It was up, up, and away as soon as soon chart resistance in the 1.1950-70s fell in early NY trade. While we saw some mild buyer hesitation at 1.2020-50 heading into the London close, that level quickly gave way too after US stocks continued their heythe US jobless claims werent as bad as we feared rally. GBPUSD is now trading just shy of its next major chart resistance level in the 1.2290s and weve seen some selling come in on the back of news that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the conoravirus.

GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY

AUDUSD The Australian dollar continues to lag its G7 peers over the last 48hrs; perhaps because of its poorer relative chart structure vis a vis the other USD majors and perhaps also because of the open-ended nature of the RBAs new quantitative easing program. We think this dynamic is all very new for Aussie traders and will lead its government bond yields to perhaps fall further than their US counterparts in the near term. AUDUSD closed above the 0.6020s yesterday (which was positive technically) but it has since fallen too easily back off its next major resistance level in the 0.6110s (which is not good).

AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY

USDJPY Dollar/yen continued its tumble overnight after the 109.40-60s support zone gave way. We hear dealers blaming iton Japanese fiscal year end (repatriation) demand for JPY ahead of this mornings London fix. This all makes sense. However, were also hearing about broad month-end demand for USD, which complicates things and perhaps explains USDJPYs bounce off 108.20s support in early London trade. These flows are highly very difficult to predict with any accuracy, but it makes month end FX price movement sort of unpredictableand exciting at the same time. There are no major USDJPY option expiries near current levels heading into the 10amET NY cut.

USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY JUNE S&P 500 DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon

