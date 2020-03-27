B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 5.4% in February, 4.6% in January and is up 10% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2608, up 141 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks have pared about half of yesterdays surge after testing a critical technical level of resistance. The House of Representatives is expected to pass the Senates historical $2.2 trillion fiscal package and send it to President Trumps desk. These extraordinary measures have already become baked into the market but offset some headline risk. Headline risk being the number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S topping China and U.K Prime Minister Johnson testing positive for the virus. Remember, markets do not like uncertainty, and we find the U.S at an inflection point heading into the weekend, one where cases could double or triple before midweek. With the Wall Street Journal penning an article welcoming a new bull market after the Dow settled 20.8% from its closing low and the S&P 17.5% from its, this would certainly not seem to us as the most opportune time to buy. Remember, some of the sharpest rallies occur within bear markets. The economic calendar has been taken with a grain of salt with so much lagging and distorted data. Today, the Feds preferred inflation measure the Core PCE Index is due at 7:30 am CT. This February read will be accompanied by Personal Spending and Income data. However, at 9:00 am CT we get final Michigan Consumer data for March is due at 9:00 am CT and this could help give a pulse on the impact of the economic shutdown. A closely watched measure of Chinas Manufacturing PMI comes Monday night.

Technicals: Price action is lower this morning but there has not been damage to the three-day rally that tested strong levels of technical resistance. For the S&P, this resistance is the .382 retracement from the 2174 low at 2641.50. For the NQ this was major three-star resistance just above 7800. Neither index settled out above there yesterday. This pullback brings the tape to a pivotal area. For the S&P, the Pivot is our momentum indicator aligned with multiple technical levels as well as

Crude Oil (May) Yesterdays close: Settled at 22.60, down 1.898 Fundamentals: Crude Oil is certainly showing signs of exhaustion. OPEC, mainly Saudi Arabia and Russia, continue to play hardball as their production pact deal ends next week. Representatives of oil producing states in U.S Congress are getting exasperated without any progress. Russia though made comments they are willing to come back to the negotiating table if not only other OPEC nations agree to cut production but if other countries who have not yet been involved now join, this would seemingly imply the U.S.

Technicals: Price action settled decisively below 231.0-23.36, a level of support it battled to quickly hold for much of the week. We believe this set forth the profile of a sloppy bear-flag-like pattern, one that Crude typically exemplifies through periods of consolidation during bear trends. It settled right at our 22.63 support and ultimately, we do not have another level until major three-star support at

Gold (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1660.3, up 26.0 Fundamentals: Golds April options expiration and ensuing price action made sure to hurt the greatest number of people. That is what markets tend to do. Settled strongly yesterday to leave put owners burned with in-the-money calls being assigned long futures before coming off sharply. The long-term fundamentals certainly have not changed, historic fiscal and monetary policy measures have set the table for Gold to make new record highs. In the near-term, traders should continue to be cautious.

Technicals: Gold settled right at 1661 resistance yesterday before slipping back to retest our line in the sand support for the near-term uptrend. Price action is below our momentum indicator at 1649 and from a trading perspective, this gives the bears a

