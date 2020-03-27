Stock Index Futures
Yesterday the S&P 500 had its best three day rally since 1933 and the Dow had its best three day advance since 1931.
However, futures are lower today in a risk-off move.
February personal income was up 0.6% when a gain of 0.4% was expected and consumer spending increased 0.2%, as anticipated.
The 9:00 central time March consumer sentiment index is estimated to be 89.
The House of Representatives is likely to vote today on the $2.0 trillion relief package that passed the Senate earlier this week.
Currency Futures
The U.S. dollar is stabilizing today, but remains close to its worst week since 2009.
The British pound advanced above a key resistance area yesterday.
Japans parliament passed its annual budget that clears the way for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to develop new stimulus measures, if needed.
The Bank of Canada today lowered its target for the overnight rate by 50 basis points to 25 basis points.
This unscheduled rate decision is intended to provide support to the Canadian financial system and the economy.
Interest Rate Market Futures
Flight to quality buying is coming into the market, especially at the longer end of the curve.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Bostic said the Fed is working with small businesses and banks to meet funding needs.
Yields are declining, as investors anticipate additional easing measures from central banks.
