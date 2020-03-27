How Low Can Crude Oil Prices Go ?



Crude Oil Futures---Crude oil futures in the May contract is trading lower for the 2nd consecutive session after settling last Friday in New York at 22.63 a barrel while currently trading at 22.23 down about 40 cents for the trading week continuing its bearish momentum. Fundamentally speaking the energy complex on Thursday sold off sharply as oil prices sank after the Trump administration cancelled its plans to buy crude oil to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) as then the energy complex extended its losses Thursday on dire predictions from the International Energy Association (IEA). At the current time I am not involved, but I do think prices will break the $20 level as I'm certainly not recommending any type of bullish position as weakening demand due to the Coronavirus causing millions of Americans to work from home while not driving. Crude oil prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend clearly is to the downside as unleaded gasoline is right near an all-time low as that is also putting pressure on oil in the short-term. If you are short a futures contract I would place the stop loss at 28.50 as an exit strategy as I do think $15 a barrel is a realistic number that could happen in the coming weeks ahead. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.