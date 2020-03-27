Watch yesterday's interview with RFD-TV!

Cattle

The volatility and irrationality continue. Live cattle have at some point traded at limit (up/down) for something like the last 11 sessions. We have expanded limits for live cattle again, 4.50. Feeder cattle are at normal limits today, 4.50. Early indications are for limit down, that can change quickly though, yesterdays early indication was showing limit up. We should get a better idea closer to 8:20. With cash firm this week we were expecting to see the April and June contract would be able to hold a bid, obviously that wasnt the case in yesterdays trade. We still believe that front months will be able to find some support while the deferreds might struggle. With freezers full, restaurants closed, and unemployment rising, it will be tough to feed the bull.

Lean Hogs

Yesterdays Hogs & Pigs report showed All Hogs at 104%, Kept for Breeding at 100.4%, and Kept for Marketing at 104.3%. Hog prices were limit down in yesterdays session which puts us in expanded limits to wrap up the week, 4.50. Early indication is for a slightly lower open, June showing 68.55. We think there is still downside left in hogs and would rather sell rallies than fish for a bottom.

