Everbridge (NASDAQ EVBG) Bullish Sequence Driving Cycle Higher
Friday, March 27, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) Bullish Sequence Driving Cycle Higher

March 26, 2020 By Ayoub Ben Rejeb (Edit)

Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG)is a company that sells communications services for notifications of emergencies. Ithelps businesses and governments respond to crises and threats like network outages, terrorism, active shooters, and severe weather.

During the current pandemic,Everbridges service demand rose significantly which supported its stock price to rally to new all timer highs breaking above 2019 peak. The move higher was important for the weekly cycle as it allowed the stock to create a new bullish sequence from IPO low.

The Initial rally from 2016 unfolded as an impulsive 5 waves advance which reached a peak at $104.2 in August of last year. Down from there, a correction in a 3 waves Zigzag structure took place which managed to find buyers at extreme blue box area $64 $49 from where it managed to resume the rally within the main bullish cycle.

EVBG rallied more than 100% from September 2019 low and established a new cycle to the upside with a target at equal legs area $164 $228. Consequently, the pullbacks at this stage is expected to remain supported and find buyers within corrective structures in 3, 7 or 11 swings against $59.85 low.

EVBG Daily Chart

Everbridge EVBG Daily Chart

EVBG Weekly Chart

Everbridge EVBG Weekly Chart

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
